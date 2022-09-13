Providing members of the football team with nicknames, Ligonier Valley football coach Roger Beitel compared senior Logan Johnston, “LJ,” with the “bitcoin” nickname recently because his value keeps going up.
Scoring a touchdown for the Rams on the road at Southmoreland, and then catching a first-down pass, scoring a two-point conversion, and pitching off to Haden Sierocky to get into scoring position at the end of the game last Friday versus Greensburg Salem, Johnston has been earning his keep in the Ligonier Valley lineup.
“The nickname is interesting,” said Johnston. “Coach thinks I have highs and lows and when I’m up, I’m up, and when I’m down, I’m down.”
Johnston said his shin splints sometimes cause him to have less-than-spectacular practices, but he has been working to put more effort into having stronger practices and performances. It’s noticeable he has been doing just that.
Scoring his first varsity touchdown at Southmoreland, Johnston said he appreciated the excitement of his teammates and the overall atmosphere.
He also respected the efforts of his team against Greensburg Salem, fighting back from a deficit at home on Sept. 9.
“I think that the fact that we were down in the first half and came back and didn’t let them pound us was big,” Johnston said of his team’s effort against Greensburg Salem. “We picked ourselves up and overcame adversity. We tried very hard against a school bigger than us and showed we could fight through. That says a lot about who we are as a team.”
Not only has Johnston’s performance on the field been stellar, but he was selected for the school’s homecoming court last week.
“A lot of the kids on homecoming court are football players or athletes, and that shows that no matter whatever we are doing down there on the field, we are nice kids and we communicate and are a big part of our community,” Johnston emphasized. “It’s a good thing that coach has us involved in our community and I think that’s a big reason we were named to the court.”
Experiencing success in only the first few weeks of his senior year, Johnston said it is surreal that he is now in his last year of high school.
“I have been playing football for a long time and getting to my senior year has been crazy,” he said. “It is very fun to be in this atmosphere at Ligonier Valley. All of the seniors are very close and it’s so cool to get to do this with them one last time.”
Crediting his teammates for stepping up their game after losing 12 seniors last year, Johnston said the teamwork and effort has been huge.
“Lots of kids are stepping up,” Johnston explained. “Duncan Foust as a sophomore has been huge for us on both offense and defense, and all of our seniors are stepping in to do their part.”
Appreciating the community of Ligonier Valley, Johnston said his coaches have emphasized that athletes at his school are not just playing for themselves but for their school and their fans.
“It is really special to play football and all sports at Ligonier,” he said. “We have Ram pride for everyone, and we are playing for our school, our community, and our fans. The biggest lessons of playing have been overcoming adversity. Coming into the WPIAL, we have to compete at a higher level than we were in the Heritage Conference. We have better competition and it is good for us. We play at a higher level because of it. Our coaching staff for football and baseball do a great job preparing us every week. I see them working tirelessly — watching film, writing scripts and I have to give them props for that.”
As football has only just begun, Johnston is excited, but also will anticipate baseball season after the fall sports season has finished.
“I look forward to baseball season later this year,” he said. “We lost some crucial players, so I know we will have to step up, but I think we definitely have a good chance there.”
Beitel said Johnston has really emerged this season.
“He missed all of last season with an injury, and has been a solid performer for us starting this summer,” Beitel explained. “He earned a starting receiver position this summer based on his performance and has been performing and making plays since. I am very proud of and happy for him. He has been a leader for us with his attitude and his work ethic.”
LJ is the son of Nate and Kristin Johnston and his sister, Kailey, is a sophomore at Seton Hill where she plays softball.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
