Providing members of the football team with nicknames, Ligonier Valley football coach Roger Beitel compared senior Logan Johnston, “LJ,” with the “bitcoin” nickname recently because his value keeps going up.

Scoring a touchdown for the Rams on the road at Southmoreland, and then catching a first-down pass, scoring a two-point conversion, and pitching off to Haden Sierocky to get into scoring position at the end of the game last Friday versus Greensburg Salem, Johnston has been earning his keep in the Ligonier Valley lineup.

