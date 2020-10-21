Seniors Emma Fenton and Gracie Wetzel led the Greater Latrobe girls’ volleyball team to a 3-0 victory against Connellsville Area during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 matchup played Tuesday.
The Lady Wildcats honored their two seniors Tuesday, and the duo didn’t disappoint as they finished one-two offensively with Emma Fenton nailing 10 kills and Wetzel five. Scores were 25-9, 25-15 and 25-17.
Greater Latrobe concluded the regular season with a 7-4 record in the conference and 8-4 overall. Now, the Lady Wildcats await to hear their WPIAL Class 4A playoff seeding. Greater Latrobe finished fifth in its section (3-9) last year and finished 5-11 overall.
The two seniors put their experience on display defensively, as Emma Fenton tallied six digs and Wetzel recorded five. Each senior also recorded a service ace.
Head coach Drew Vosefski thanked the two seniors for their years of hard work and dedication, and wished them the best in their future endeavors.
Anna Rafferty contributed four kills, five digs, two aces and a block. Lily Fenton, Maya Krehlik and Emma Blair each had two kills.
Lily and Emma Fenton combined to provide 23 assists, posting 17 and six, respectively.
Another 11 digs came from Lily Fenton (3), Bailey Watson (2), Alanna Thiel (2), Shallyn Shank (2), Jillian Wisneski (1) and Krehlik with one.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team defeated Connellsville Area, 2-0, by scores of 25-9 and 25-15.
Paige Watson led the JV squad with three kills, while Elle Snyder and Madison Gresh each provided two. Josie Skoloda and Ryley Quinn each posted a kill.
Giovanna Jones served up two aces, and Mikena Marino and Paige Watson each had one.
Snyder and Watson led the JVs with two digs each, and Issi Trice and Jones each grabbed one.
Marino provided five assists, while Hanna Costello had four.
