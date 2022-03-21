Division-II Davis & Elkins College defeated St. Vincent 7-5 in a low-scoring women’s lacrosse matchup at UPMC Field Sunday.
The visiting Senators outscored the Bearcats 5-3 in the second half, including two fourth quarter goals, to pull away for the road victory.
Joey Smith led the way for the Bearcats with four points, tallying two goals and two assists.
Kaylee Bandow wasn’t far behind Smith, as she recorded three points, tallying two goals and one assist. Rachel Thatcher also found the back of the net for the Bearcats.
Thatcher along with Maggie Edwards each had four ground balls in the loss for the Bearcats.
Kyra Lipetzky played all 60-minutes in goal for the Bearcats, recording nine saves for St. Vincent, while Hannah-Marie Starner earned a team-leading five draw controls.
Davis & Elkins got off to a fast start with a goal less than three minutes into the game, as they found themselves with a quick 1-0 lead.
Both teams remained strong defensively, but the Senators found the back of the net again with 14-seconds left in the first period to take a 2-0 lead.
In the second quarter, the Bearcats responded right back. Smith got St. Vincent on the board just over seven minutes in, finding the back of the net off of an assist from Bandow to cut the deficit to 2-1. WIth just over a minute remaining until the intermission, Smith scored an unassisted goal to tie the game at the break.
St. Vincent picked up where they left off in the first half, as Bandow scored on a pass from Smith 25 seconds into the third quarter, to give the Bearcats their first lead of the day at 3-2.
The Senators tied the game three minutes later, but less than a minute later, Bandow scored her second goal of the quarter, assisted by Smith to give SVC back the lead, 4-3, with 10:30 left in the quarter.
Momentum then swung the way of D&E, who scored two goals over the final five minutes of the quarter to take a 5-4 lead into the fourth.
It was all D&E to start the fourth quarter, as they scored two unanswered goals in the opening four minutes to extend their lead to 7-4.
Thatcher scored for the Bearcats with 9:34 left to make it 7-5, but the hosts would get no closer the rest of the way.
Ari Hinton scored two goals for the Senators and added two assists, while Emily Smith also tallied two goals for Davis and Elkins.
The Bearcats return to action on March 24 traveling to Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Grove City for a 7 p.m. matchup. It will mark the first-ever meeting between the SVC and Grove City women’s lacrosse teams.
