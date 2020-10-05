The semifinals are set for the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League.
Heat Siphon will face Dino’s Sports Lounge, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, while Pinnacle Auto Sales meets White’s Plumbing in the 7:30 p.m. nightcap on the same day.
The winners will meet 2 p.m. Saturday in the championship game of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League.
White’s edged out C&M Seal Coating, Dino’s Sports Lounge defeated Watt’s Mack and Heat Siphon topped Latrobe Center Distributing. Pinnacle also defeated Palombo’s this weekend.
White’s 7,
C&M 6
An early surge helped White’s Plumbing edge out C&M Seal Coating.
C&M led 6-4 in the top of the third, but White’s scored the final three runs of the game, including two in the bottom of the third and the eventual winner in the fourth inning.
Rich Zemba led the charge for White’s with two hits, including a triple and two runs scored. Scott Sarver added two hits, including a double and a run, while Bob Thompson contributed a hit and two runs for White’s, which posted seven runs on seven hits.
Chad Rafferty guided C&M at the plate with three singles and a run, while Kevin Miller also singled three times. Bob Walters, Josh Knight and Dan Soisson all singled and scored for C&M, which scored six runs on 10 hits.
Thompson was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts and one walk. Dave Daum struck out four and walked three in defeat.
Dino’s 9,
Watt’s 2
Three pitchers combined to toss a two-hitter, as Dino’s Sports Lounge advanced in a Saturday playoff.
Lance Harry, Pindi Pennesi and Mike Johnson did the job on the hill, combining for three strikeouts and three walks, while allowing two runs on just two hits. Harry was the winning pitcher with a strikeout.
Dino’s scored four runs in the bottom of the first and another in the fourth inning. Watt’s scored its lone runs in the fifth, while Dino’s closed out the scoring in its next two at bats.
Gene Shine led the Dino’s attack with two hits, including a home run and three runs scored. Stu Silverburg singled twice, while Johnson doubled and scored. Al Zerbini added a hit and two runs, while Rick Watson and Dino DeCario both doubled. Bobby Joe singled and scored and Harry crossed twice for Dino’s, which pounded out nine runs on 10 hits.
Shawn Alesi and Jeff Rhodes had the lone hits for Watt’s. Ja’Tawn Williams and Mark Carns also crossed for Watt’s, which scored two runs on two hits. Carns was the losing pitcher with four strikeouts and three walks.
Heat Siphon 3,
LCD 1
Heat Siphon used an early lead to post a two-run victory against Latrobe Center Distributing during a quarterfinal-round playoff game.
Heat Siphon scored twice in the top of the first and two more times in the second inning for a 3-0 lead before LCD notched its lone run of the game.
Dave Campbell and Jeff Miele led the Heat Siphon attack, both with two hits. Greg Vuchina and Steve Peipock both singled and scored, while Gary Takitch doubled for Heat Siphon, which produced three runs on eight hits.
Bob Vaughn singled and scored to lead LCD, which put up a run on five hits.
Peipock was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and three walks. Dave Capozzi walked two in defeat.
———
C&M 213 000 0 — 6 10 2White’s 402 100 x — 7 7 3 Doubles: Sarver (W) Triples: Zemba (W) Strikeouts by: Thompson-6, Sarver-2, Zemba-2 (W); Daum-4, Miller-3 (C) Base on balls by: Thompson-1, Sarver-1, Zemba-2 (W); Daum-3, Miller-1 (C) Winning pitcher: Bob Thompson Losing pitcher: Dave Daum
Watt’s 000 020 0 — 2 2 0Dino’s 401 130 x — 9 10 1 Doubles: Johnson, Watson, DeCario (D) Home Run: Shine (D) Strikeouts by: Harry-1, Pennesi-0, Johnson-2 (D); Carns-4, Fry-1, Rhodes-1 (W) Base on balls by: Harry-0, Pennesi-3, Johnson-0 (D); Carns-3, Fry-3, Rhodes-0 (W) Winning pitcher: Lance Harry Losing pitcher: Mark Carns
Heat Siphon 210 000 0 — 3 8 2Lat. Cent. Dist. 000 000 1 — 1 5 0 Doubles: Takitch (H) Strikeouts by: Peipock-3, Takitch-3 (H); Capozzi-0, Vaughn-8 (L) Base on balls by: Peipock-3, Takitch-0 (H); Capozzi-2, Vaughn-2 (L) Winning pitcher: Steve Peipock Losing pitcher: Dave Capozzi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.