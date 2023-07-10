One day removed from an 8-3 win over Heat Siphon (6-17), Bardine’s (21-3) topped the Pumpers again, this time by a 7-1 score Friday, July 7, in a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball game.

The Meat Links scored three runs in the top of the opening inning for an early 3-0 lead, then added solo runs in the second and fifth innings for a 5-0 advantage. Heat Siphon plated its only run of the game in the home half of the fifth inning to trim the deficit to four runs. Bardine’s put an exclamation point on the game with two runs in the top of the seventh and final frame for a 7-1 win.

