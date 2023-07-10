One day removed from an 8-3 win over Heat Siphon (6-17), Bardine’s (21-3) topped the Pumpers again, this time by a 7-1 score Friday, July 7, in a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball game.
The Meat Links scored three runs in the top of the opening inning for an early 3-0 lead, then added solo runs in the second and fifth innings for a 5-0 advantage. Heat Siphon plated its only run of the game in the home half of the fifth inning to trim the deficit to four runs. Bardine’s put an exclamation point on the game with two runs in the top of the seventh and final frame for a 7-1 win.
Luke Bulebosh led the Meat Links at the plate as he was 2 for 4 with one double and two runs scored, while teammate Pickle Burket was 1 for 3 with one double and two runs scored. Mason Eicher plated three runs for Bardine’s, while teammates Vinny Razza and Owen Smith each singled in the win.
Noah Skoloda was a perfect 2 for 2 for the Pumpers, followed by Anderson Varchetti, who was 1 for 3 and scored the team’s lone run of the game. Noah Dixon and Levi Moser were each 1 for 3 for the Pumpers.
Burket was the winning pitcher for the Meat Links as he threw a complete game, striking out seven batters while issuing just one base on balls.
Dixon took the loss for Heat Siphon as he struck out four batters and walked three. Preston Donovan saw time on the hill for the Pumpers as he struck out three batters and walked five. Moser recorded one strikeout in his mound appearance for Heat Siphon.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
