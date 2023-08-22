The Westmoreland County Old-Timers Baseball League took advantage of some much-needed dry weather this past Saturday, Aug. 19, to get in three makeup games. The league has scheduled games for the following two more Saturdays to complete its season.
Senuta Pro-Chiro shuts out Merlin Funeral Home
In a game played at Johns Field in New Derry, Senuta Pro-Chiro shut out Merlin Funeral Home by a score of 4-0. The victors combined timely hitting with some aggressive base running to post this win. Both teams tallied only five hits but the principal difference in this contest was Senuta’s play in the field. The visitors committed no errors on defense and displayed an alertness at several critical moments during the contest that contributed substantially to this win.
After two scoreless innings, Senuta tallied its first run in the top of the third inning as Jeff Greene scored from third base on a single to shallow left field by Doug Bailey. Alex Parrish had led off for Senuta and reached base via a Merlin miscue. He was then forced at second base by Greene. Greene subsequently stole a couple of bases to reach third.
Senuta then added two runs in the fifth inning and one more in the sixth inning. In the fifth frame, Mike Gigliotti led off with a single. Steve Jupena then reached first on a Merlin miscue. After a couple of stolen bases, an RBI single by Joe Faddish garnered one run. An infield force-out scored Jupena and raised the score to 3-0.
During the sixth frame, Parrish got on base following another Merlin miscue and later scored on a second single by Doug Bailey. This brought the score to the final of 4-0. Merlin attempted to stage a rally during the bottom of the sixth inning, but some excellent defense by Senuta by the visitors ended this threat.
In addition to Bailey’s two hits (and two RBIs), the only other player to garner two hits in this game was Merlin’s Ron Wahl. Trace Bocan and Ted Geletka provided the pitching for Senuta and, as described above, held Merlin to five hits and no runs. Starter Bocan earned the win and closer Geletka was credited with a save. Dave Fairman and Steve Stanko provided the pitching for Merlin. Starter Fairman, who matched Bocan and surrendered only one unearned run, was unfortunately saddled with the loss. With this win, Senuta advanced its season’s record to 8-3-1. Merlin’s slate fell to 8-5.
Sean Rock Exterminating rallies to best McCabe Funeral Home
The second contest for the WCOTL this past Saturday was played at the Marguerite Field. In this game, Sean Rock Exterminating spotted McCabe Funeral Home an early lead and then rallied to post a 10-5 win.
The home team, McCabe, took an early lead by tallying single runs during the first and second innings. Ron Hamacher led off the game with a single, stole a couple of bases, and scored on a sacrifice fly-out to left field off the bat of Shawn Gustafson. During the second inning, Jeff Simpson got on base following a McCabe miscue, advanced to third on a single by Bruce Sedlock, and subsequently scored on a sacrifice fly-out to right field by Tim Fedele. Sean Rock tied the score during the top of the third inning by tallying two runs. The visitors used singles by Ernie Downs, Bob Ankney, Ron Hixson, and Tom Deichart to post these scores.
McCabe promptly responded during the ensuing bottom of the third inning by scoring one run to take a slim 3-2 lead. Hamacher again singled to lead off the inning. He similarly stole a couple of bases and reached home via a Sean Rock infield miscue. Sean Rock then unleashed an offensive barrage over the following three innings to take the lead and put this contest out of reach. The visitors first scored two runs in the fourth inning on singles by Joe Rosa, Joe Mauro, Curt Fontaine and Downs. They followed with two more scores during the fifth frame, similarly on four singles by Mike Proch, Ankney, Hixson and Bill McCurdy. Lastly, Sean Rock tallied four runs during the sixth inning on a double by Mauro and singles by Rosa, Barchfield, Downs and John Janick. This raised Sean Rock’s lead to 10-3.
McCabe closed out the scoring by tallying two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The home team got the first two batters, Leroy Putt and Hamacher, on with a hit-batter and base-on-balls. They both advanced with a stolen base and subsequently scored on consecutive singles by Bill Conger and Simpson. This brought the score to the final of 10-5.
Sean Rock garnered an impressive 18 hits during this contest. Downs led his team with three hits in three at-bats. Five of his teammates — McCurdy, Rosa, Mauro, Ankney and Hixson each chipped in with two hits. As noted above, Mauro had the game’s only double. Additionally, Rosa, Downs and Mauro scored twice. Ron Hamacher led McCabe with two hits in two official at-bats and scored three runs. Sean Rock utilized Downs, Proch and Janick as its pitchers for this game. Starter Ernie Downs earned the win, while Proch pitched the fourth through sixth ininings. John Janick closed with a final scoreless inning. Sedlock, Jeff Hickman and Gustafson provided the pitching for McCabe. Hickman was assigned the loss. Gustafson pitched a scoreless seventh inning, his first of the season. With the result of this game, Sean Rock improved its season to 4-8, while McCabe slipped to 6-6.
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home defeats Latrobe Legion
In a game played at the Derry Area High School baseball field, Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home defeated Latrobe Legion by a score of 10-6. Hartman, the home team for this contest, tallied at least one run in each of the first five innings to earn this win.
In the first inning, Hartman’s Greg Bittner got on base via a Legion miscue and scored on an RBI single by Ralph Polvinale, while in the second frame Randy Wilburn similarly dashed home on an RBI single by Dave Fry. The home team elevated their lead to 4-0 in the third inning by tallying twice as Dan Shirley and Polvinale both scored on an RBI single by Don Shoup. Hartman continued this offensive onslaught by scoring three runs in the fourth frame to raise its lead to 7-0. In this last inning, Jeff Kurcaba led off and reached first on a Legion miscue. The following five batters — Fry, Ray Wright, Bittner, Shirley and Polvinale then each singled to score Kurcaba, Fry and Wright.
The Legion finally broke through by tallying three runs in the top of the fifth inning. Lou Downey led off with a single. The next three batters — Fred Nitterright, Greg Falat and Chuck Dunnigan each drew a walk to score Downey. An ensuing double-play scored Nitterright, and lastly, an RBI single by Scott Ducheteau brought in Falat with the third run. Hartman quickly responded during the bottom of this same inning. Lead-off batter Besterci reached base following a Legion miscue. Mario DeLeon, Wilburn and Fry followed with base hits to score Besterci, DeLeon and Wilburn and bring the score to 10-3 in favor of Hartman.
The visitors then rallied to score three times in the sixth and close the deficit to four runs. Lead-off batter Joe Lininger, who had reached base on a Hartman error, scored following singles by Ed Bilik and Charles McNerney. Following a free pass to Steve Bartek to again load the bases, Nitterright and Falat each singled to score Bilik and McNerney. But Hartman successfully retired the side in the seventh inning to end the game at the final score of 10-6.
Hartman’s offensive effort was led by Bittner, Shirley, Polvinale and Fry. Each collected three hits in three or four at-bats. Their teammate Wilburn chipped in with two hits. Nitteright and Bilik led the Legion’s batting with two hits each. Hartman used three pitchers during this contest — Don Shoup, Bersterci and Fry. Starter Shoup, who held the Legion scoreless over the first four innings, was credited with the win. Closer Dave Fry pitched a scoreless seventh inning. Lou Downey and Charles McNerney handled the pitching duties for the Legion. Starter Downey was assigned the loss. With the result of this game, Hartman advanced its season’s record to 5-7, while the Legion is still looking for its first win with a slate of 0-12-1.
