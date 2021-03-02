After the Ligonier Valley boys basketball team suffered a blowout loss against Greater Latrobe and a disheartening setback against hapless Valley to conclude the regular season, Rams’ head coach Tim Gustin stressed two aspects heading into the playoffs — defense and rebounding.
In Monday’s WPIAL Class 3A Preliminary Round game against Brownsville Area, the 17th-seed Rams played such suffocating pressure defense that their rebounding was almost inconsequential in an 80-41 win against the host Falcons.
“For these guys to get a playoff win, it’s going to give them a big boost,” Gustin said of the Rams securing their first postseason triumph in their return to the WPIAL.
After a competitive first quarter, the contest turned in the second frame, as Ligonier Valley’s pressure forced No. 16 seed Brownsville into countless turnovers, many of which directly led to points the other way. During that quarter, the Rams outscored the Falcons 30-8, turning a deficit into a 21-point edge at the half.
“We knew we could force them into turnovers, but when we started off, we were kind of tentative, a little out of position, and kind of panicked a little bit,” said Gustin, who noted that nerves were likely a factor for several players making their postseason debut. “But once we settled in and went with our game plan, we started to put it to them.”
To his point, the Rams (5-10) played nearly perfect in the second, with juniors Matthew Marinchak and Jaicob Hollick and senior Isaac Neidbalson leading the way. After the teams exchanged field goals early in the period, the Rams pulled ahead, at 17-16, on a Neidbalson shot from the corner.
Marinchak then showed his trademark range by stroking a shot well behind the three-point line, and Neidbalson followed with a pair of buckets to make it 24-16. The Falcons (4-10) could not stop the proverbial bleeding, however, as Marinchak scored on a Euro-step layup and a traditional layup to extend the Rams’ advantage to a dozen. Hollick followed with an and-one, and junior Miles Higgins connected on a pullup jumper for his first points of the night to put the Rams ahead 33-16.
And while the offense was in a groove, it was the defense that was paramount for Gustin, with his squad holding Brownsville Area to just eight points.
“We knew our guards were going to be a little bigger – possibly a little quicker and stronger, too,” he said of his strategy, noting that the void left when Brownsville Area standout Demarion Brown recently quit the team also factored into the decision.
Although Gustin pulled back his defense to a half-court press in the third, the results were similar to the second quarter, as the Rams outscored the Falcons 23-10.
Marinchak, who was instrumental in the Rams’ playoff success the past two seasons in the District 6 Heritage Conference, erupted for 13 points in the stanza, including three shots from distance. The second of those trifectas extended the Rams’ advantage to 59-28, which enacted the mercy rule.
Marinchak finished with 30 points, despite the running clock for most of the second half and with him barely playing in the fourth frame.
“That’s what we needed from our leader, and a kid who’s been in this situation before. We needed him to step up. He brought his “A” game,” Gustin said.
Gustin also credited Marinchak’s performance as a key factor in the success of Hollick and Neidbalson, who scored 15 and 12 points, respectively.
“When Matthew gets going like that, those guys can get some wide-open looks, and when they knock them down, that’s always big for us,” he said.
Although the outcome was long decided before the fourth quarter, the Rams continued their strong play, winning the frame 14-9, keyed by four three-pointers.
Aside from the trio that reached double figures for the Rams, reserve Wesley Smykal scored six points, while Dylan Rhoades added five, and Higgins chipped in with four points.
In the defeat for the Falcons, junior Ayden Teeter posted 12 points, while Derrick Tarpley, Tyler Wible, and Cedric Harrison each tallied six points.
With 23 teams in the expanded 3A bracket, the Rams’ victory sends them to the “first round”, to face top-seeded South Allegheny. The Rams and Gladiators both competed in Section 3, as South Allegheny won both matchups during the regular season. The first meeting, at Ligonier Valley, was a 34-point margin, while the second meeting was a 15-point South Allegheny victory, although the Rams were tied in the third quarter of that road setback.
The third meeting will take place at South Allegheny, 6 p.m. Thursday.
“We’re going to have to come up with a whole new plan for South Allegheny,” Gustin said, alluding to the pressure defense that paid massive dividends against Brownsville Area. “Try to shock the world here and see if we can come up with an upset.”
———
LIGONIER VALLEY (80)
Neidbalson 6-0-12; Hollick 5-5-15; Higgins 2-0-4; Marinchak 11-2-30; Rhoades 2-0-5; Smykal 3-0-6; Kondisko 1-0-3; Grzywinski 0-0-0; Harchuck 1-0-3; Pleskovitch 0-0-0; Dillaman 1-0-2. Totals, 32-7(9)—80
BROWNSVILLE AREA (41)
Tarpley 3-0-6; Ty Wible 2-2-6; Harrison 3-0-6; Teeter 6-0-12; Tr Wible 2-1-5; Allen 1-0-2; Wertz 1-0-2; Chiera 0-0-0; Johnson 0-0-0; Pacter 1-0-2. Totals, 12-0(4)—56
Score by Quarters
Lig. Valley 13 30 23 14 — 80 Brownsville 14 8 10 9 — 41
Three-point field goals: Marinchak-6, Rhoades, Kondisko, Harchuck
