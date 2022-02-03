Behind a big second half on Wednesday, the St. Vincent College women’s basketball team earned a 73-55 victory over Bethany College in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup in the Robert S. Carey Student Center.
Holding on a to a three-point lead at the half, the Bearcats (5-11 overall, 4-8 PAC) limited Bethany to just five second-half field goals and outscored Bethany 39-24 over the final 20 minutes.
Five players scored in double-figures for SVC, led by Ella Marconi, who recorded a 17 points and added 11 rebounds. Lizzie Bender added 12 points, Emily Cavacini had 11, and Taylor Geer and Emily Thompson each had 10 apiece.
The Bearcats’ defense was just as formidable, limiting Bethany to just 28% from the field (16-for-26) and 18% (3-for-16) on three-poinnters
The teams combined for just 13 points over the first five minutes, with SVC jumping out to a 9-4 lead on a three from Cavacini. The lead stretched to nine points, 23-14, at the end of the framr following baskets from Marconi and Madison Weber.
Bethany (10-8 overall, 5-6 PAC) opened the second quarter by scoring on its first three possessions to trim the gap to 23-20 with 8:15 left, but SVC pushed the advantage back to seven after layups from Marconi and Bender. The visitors again slowly chipped away at the deficit, using an 11-6 run to pull to within two, 33-31, at the one-minute mark of the quarter, before Marconi’s free throw with 53 seconds left closed out the scoring for the half and sent SVC into the locker room with a 34-31 lead.
Baskets from Geer and Weber over the first two minutes of the third quarter extended SVC’s lead to 38-31, but Bethany countered with five straight points over a 40-second span to again make it a two-point game.
It was as close as they would get, however, as the Bearcats pulled over the final five minutes of the frame After Thompson scored five straight points. Cavacini added four points in the final 30 seconds of the period to put the Bearcats up 53-43.
In the fourth, SVC closed the game on a 9-2 run to clinch its second straight win.
Lindsey Garrison and Ashleigh Wheeler scored 11 points apiece to lead Bethany.
The Bearcats continue conference play when they host Grove City College at 1 p.m. Saturday on Senior Day.
