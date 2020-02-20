Despite a run midway through the second half, the St. Vincent College men’s basketball team fell at home to Geneva, 85-73, in Wednesday’s Presidents’ Athletic Conference matchup.
The Bearcats drop to 7-8 in the PAC and 12-12 overall while Geneva improves to 7-8 and 11-13.
Coming out of halftime, Geneva led, 36-32, but a free throw from Walter Bonds cut the SVC deficit to three. With the score at 41-37, the Golden Tornadoes went on a 16-1 run to extend their lead to 19 (57-38) with 11:41 left.
St. Vincent responded with a 19-6 run with nine points from Josh Duda to trim the deficit to 63-57 at the 4:58-mark. After slowly growing its lead back to nine (75-66), Geneva closed out the final 1:15 by going nine of 10 from the free-throw line.
In the first half, it was SVC that jumped out to an early lead.
The Bearcats opened the game with an 18-5 spurt as Shemar Bennett scored six of the team’s points. The Golden Tornadoes answered by scoring 14 of the next 15 points to even the score at 19 all with 8:07 to go in the opening half.
Both sides then went back and forth, but Geneva closed out the first half by scoring the final six points for a 36-32 edge going into the locker room.
David Stephen led all Bearcats with 14 points while grabbing 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and his second of his SVC career. Bennett, Duda and Drew Normandin each scored 13 points.
SVC shot 43.9 percent from the field and went five of 21 from three-point range.
Geneva’s Lyle Tipton netted a game-high 33 points with four additional Golden Tornadoes scoring in double digits. Geneva went 28 of 54 (51.9 percent) from the field and made 88.5 percent (23 of 26) of their free throws.
St. Vincent concludes the regular season on the road 8 p.m. Saturday against PAC opponent Chatham in Pittsburgh.
