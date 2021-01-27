The Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team used a big second-half rally to score its first victory back in the WPIAL.
The Rams rallied big in the second half — particularly the fourth quarter — to defeat East Allegheny, 63-57, during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 game played Tuesday at East Allegheny.
“We are very proud of the way the team fought back in the second half,” first-year coach Tim Gustin said. “A few turnovers and missed layups got us behind at halftime. We settled down and ran out stuff well and made a nice run to get the win.”
Gustin also picked up his first victory as coach of the Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team. Gustin previously coached the Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team since the 2015-16 season, but took over the boys’ job when John Berger, who also serves as Ligonier Valley Police Department Police Chief, tendered his resignation as boys’ varsity basketball coach after two seasons at the helm during his most recent coaching stint.
The Rams captured two Heritage Conference championships under Berger, they reached the District 6 Class 3A championship in consecutive seasons and also fell in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A state playoffs. The Lady Rams went 37-74 under Gustin, and were 25-46 against Heritage Conference opponents during his tenure. Gustin took the Lady Rams to the playoffs in his first three seasons, going 30-40 overall and 19-24 in conference play.
Gustin now seeks success on the boys’ side in a new league.
Ligonier Valley is back in the WPIAL after more than a half a century. The district played in the WPIAL from 1927 to 1969 before spending 50 years as a member of PIAA District 6 — the last 20 of those as a member of the Heritage Conference.
Last year, the Ligonier Valley School Board gave administrators the go-ahead to seek a transfer of the district’s athletic programs out of the Heritage Conference and District 6 and into a move with the WPIAL.
Tuesday’s come-from-behind win against East Allegheny was the first for Gustin and the first for the Rams in the WPIAL. Ligonier Valley dropped its return game to the WPIAL on Friday at home, falling 59-25 against South Allegheny, which reached the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals and PIAA Class 3A second round last season. Ligonier Valley, because of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, had to wait more than a month for its originally scheduled opener.
The Rams (1-1, 1-1) are back in action, looking for their second WPIAL win, 3 p.m. Saturday at Shady Side Academy in another section game.
“We are glad to get this first win, but we are already looking to get back in the gym and prepare for another test against Shady Side Academy on Saturday,” Gustin said.
Ligonier Valley held a narrow 11-9 lead through one quarter, but East Allegheny took over in the next eight minutes. The Wildcats outscored the Rams, 21-13, in the second quarter to open a 30-24 halftime lead. Jabar Locke scored a game-high 20 points for East Allegheny (0-5, 0-6), while Amareyah Luday contributed 19 points. Mikey Smith also scored 15 points for the Wildcats.
The Rams started their comeback in the third quarter. Ligonier Valley outscored East Allegheny, 14-10, in the third, but the Rams still trailed, 40-38, entering the fourth.
Ligonier Valley continued to pour it on in the fourth to complete its comeback. The Rams outscored East Allegheny, 24-17, in the final eight minutes for the eventual six-point victory. Ligonier Valley produced a strong second half, outpacing East Allegheny by a 38-27 margin.
Matthew Marinchak and Isaac Neidbalson guided the comeback effort, both with a double-double. Marinchak picked up 18 points and 14 rebounds to pace the Rams, while Neidbalson tallied 11 points and 10 boards. Jaicob Hollick scored 16 points and seven rebounds, Dylan Rhoades poured in nine points and Miles Higgins contributed five points and 10 rebounds.
“It was a total team effort with three scorers in double digits points and three with double digit rebounds, Gustin said.
LIGONIER VALLEY (63)
Neidbalson 4-3-11; Hollick 8-0-16; Smykal 2-0-4; Marinchak 7-2-18; Rhoades 8-1-9; Higgins 2-1-5. Totals, 31-6(11)—63
EAST ALLEGHENY (57)
Locke 6-4-20; Smith 6-2-15; Rodney 1-0-2; Luday 7-2-19; Ruttledge 0-1-1. Totals, 20-8(18)—57
Score by Quarters
Ligonier Valley 11 13 14 24 — 63 E. Allegheny 9 21 10 17 — 57
Three-point field goals: Marinchak-2; Locke-4, Luday-3, Smith
