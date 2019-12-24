PITTSBURGH — Early in the fourth quarter Monday night, Greater Latrobe pulled within three points of Fox Chapel.
Playing on the road against the perceived front-runner, the Wildcats had an opportunity to score an upset in their section opener.
But Greater Latrobe went cold offensively, though, while the host Foxes used a 10-0 run to gain command. In the end, Fox Chapel notched a 63-47 win to remain undefeated and move to 1-0 in WPIAL Class 6A Section 3 play, while the Wildcats fell to 0-1 in the section, and lost for the seventh time in their past eight games.
The decisive Fox Chapel surge came in response to the Wildcats’ 8-0 run that spanned the late third and early fourth stanzas.
Down, 42-34, the Wildcats (0-1, 2-8) received a pair of three-pointers, the first from junior guard Ryan Sickenberger followed by an improbable three from senior forward Michael Noonan that banked in at the buzzer to conclude the third quarter. Just seconds into the fourth, Noonan struck again, as he followed up his own miss inside, and sank the putback to pull the Wildcats within one possession at 42-39.
After that, though, the Foxes (1-0, 7-0) halted the GL run by sinking a pair of foul shots and then recorded back-to-back steals just seconds apart that led to layups for Arnold Vento and Eli Yofan.
Vento followed with a three-pointer, pushing the Fox Chapel advantage to 51-39. Another Foxes’ free throw, a recurring theme in the contest, swelled the lead to 13 points, effectively dashing any comeback hopes for the Wildcats.
Greater Latrobe head coach Brad Wetzel pointed to his team’s period of stagnation on offense that proved to be its undoing.
“We were teetering at that point — three points, four points — we had to make a move. We had to score a couple of baskets,” he said.
Although Greater Latrobe junior guard Frankie Newill scored five straight points to give the Wildcats a glimmer of hope briefly, the Foxes took advantage of being in the bonus the entire fourth quarter, as they sank 10 foul shots in the period to maintain their comfortable lead. For the game, the Foxes connected on 20 of 26 free throws while Greater Latrobe was just two of five from the charity stripe.
“We got to be aggressive getting to the basket so that we get to the line as much and shoot as well as they did,” Wetzel detailed.
Although the ’Cats were held well below their season scoring average, Wetzel pointed to a bigger area of concern for his team, one that has loomed through the first several weeks.
“As much as our offense needs to improve, we need to do a better job on the glass,” he lamented. “If we won the battle of the glass tonight, we would’ve been right there at the end.”
While that issue plagued GL throughout Monday’s contest, the Wildcats enjoyed a strong start, as they held a 14-12 lead after the opening quarter. Noonan, one of just two seniors on the roster, scored eight points in the first quarter to lead the way.
The second quarter belonged to the Foxes, however, as they displayed their superiority inside. While the Wildcats typically relied on their perimeter shooting, Fox Chapel attacked the paint in the second, as all of their points came on layups, putbacks or foul shots.
Trailing by four points at intermission, the Wildcats pulled even twice in the third, both times courtesy of sophomore Chase Sickenberger. Noonan converted a layup to open the third-quarter scoring, and Chase Sickenberger followed with a shot off glass to deadlock the game at 29. After a floater by Vento put the Foxes back in front, Sickenberger finished a layup to pull the Wildcats even once again.
Fox Chapel produced the first of two notable surges, however, scoring 11 unanswered points with Vento providing four during the run, and Will Livingston completing a three-point play on a roll to the rim and corresponding foul.
Vento paced the Foxes with 17 points while Yofan scored 13 points, including 11 in the second half. Conversely, Noonan led GL with 15 points while Ryan and Chase Sickenberger each produced 10 points.
“I think there was a lot of bright spots,” Wetzel said of his squad. “It’s just that to beat a team like that, it has to be sustained. You can’t have those extended minutes of not putting points on the board.
“Everyone felt that Fox Chapel was head and shoulders above the rest in the section this year coming in, and to come out of the gate, see where we’re at...I think we can make a go with this team,” Wetzel continued.
After their trip to Orlando, Fla., last week, Greater Latrobe will not participate in a holiday tournament for the first time during Wetzel’s tenure. Instead, the Wildcats will have an extended opportunity to address their issues.
“These next 10 days of practice, we’re looking forward to cleaning some things up and executing a little smoother. I hope we emerge out of that time a much better team,” Wetzel said.
Greater Latrobe returns to action on Jan. 3, when the Wildcats host Penn-Trafford in section play.
——— GREATER LATROBE (47)
Clair 1-0-3; Rauco 0-0-0; Noonan 6-1-15; R. Sickenberger 3-1-10; Newill 3-0-7; Butler 1-0-2; C. Sickenberger 4-0-10; Shimko 0-0-0; Shoemaker 0-0-0. Totals, 18-2(5)—47
FOX CHAPEL (63)
Yofan 4-5-13; Susnak 0-3-3; Baldauf 2-2-7; Livingston 4-3-11; Vento 7-1-17; Jenkins 2-6-10; Dockey 0-0-0; DeMotte 1-0-2; Fera 0-0-0; Fenton 0-0-0; Blaylock 0-0-0. Totals, 20-20(26)—63
Score by Quarters
Greater Latrobe 14 11 12 10 — 47 Fox Chapel 12 17 13 21 — 63
Three-point field goals: R. Sickenberger-3, C. Sickenberger-2, Noonan-2, Clair, Newill; Vento-2, Baldauf
