Despite a second-half comeback, the St. Vincent College men’s basketball team fell short on the road to Geneva, 87-82, in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action Saturday.
The loss drops the Bearcats to 4-3 in the PAC and 9-7 overall. Geneva improves to 2-5 and 6-10.
SVC’s Shemar Bennett scored the first basket of the game with a layup off the right block. However, te Golden Tornadoes responded with seven straight points to take a 7-2 lead at the 18:26-mark. Bennett made another layup, but Geneva followed with 13 points to take a 20-4 edge with 15:21 to go in the half.
Both teams then went back and forth, but the Bearcats were not able to cut the deficit to single digits. With 5:27 to go, Geneva extended its lead to 18 (39-21).
By the end of the first half, SVC was able to cut the deficit down to nine points, 45-36.
In the second half, both teams exchanged baskets that kept the game between an eight- and 12-point differential in favor of Geneva.
After a Drew Normandin jumper in the paint, Andrew Reed hit a three-point shot at the 12:18-mark for SVC to cut the score to six (63-57).
Geneva restored its lead, but St. Vincent kept chipping away. Trailing by 10, Normandin made a layup that started the comeback for SVC.
Bennett continued the stretch for the Bearcats by scoring the next three points with Reed making two free throws at the 6:02-mark to bring the score to 74-71.
The Golden Tornadoes then increased their edge back to five before Josh Duda cut it back down to three with a jumper. Normandin made two free throws to bring SVC within one and then gave his team a slim 77-76 edge with 2:40 remaining in regulation.
Geneva made a three pointer and a fast-break basket to go up, 81-77. Walter Bonds cut the lead back to one with a three of his own, but the Tornadoes went back up by three with 1:11 left.
Bennett brought the difference back to one with a layup with 53 seconds to go, but that was as close as SVC got. Geneva made four free throws to close out the game.
SVC’s Normandin led all scorers with 24 points while Bennett ended with 23. Reed finished with 16 points while the Bearcats were outscored, 20-12, in points off turnovers.
St. Vincent hosts PAC opponent Chatham, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
