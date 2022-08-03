It was the second day of full pads at Steeler training camp Tuesday.
“I’m really pleased with today’s work,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. “I thought the competition, the level of urgency, was improved and I think that is a natural thing, their second day in pads, the guys, particularly the new guys getting accustomed to the things that we do culturally and in the nature of which we compete under those conditions. It is really exciting and it is going to be a lot to learn from on this tape.”
One person that was not in full pads Tuesday was running back Najee Harris. Harris had someone step on his foot during Monday’s practice.
“Najee could be described as day-to-day,” Tomlin said.
While Harris is day-to-day, others are getting ready to put on the pads for the first time.
“Guys like (Tyson) Alualu, Larry O(gunjobi) and Minkah (Fitzpatrick) are inching closer to participation and, so, we are excited about that,” Tomlin said. “We will keep working, but this was a good environment today.”
The focus of the day, much like Monday’s practice, was the running game.
And one player that is catching the attention of coaches is Jaylen Warren.
Warren, the undrafted rookie from Oklahoma State, has caught Tomlin’s eye since the pads went on Monday.
“He appears to be highly conditioned,” Tomlin said. “I think it starts there for a young guy. We always say that one man’s misfortune is another man’s opportunity, so there are some short lines at running back, but if you are not highly conditioned you are not positioning yourself to take advantage of it. Kudos to him for coming ready.”
Warren was conditioned coming into training camp, thanks in part to his dedication.
“When they gave us the month off, I was just running and running to get myself conditioned properly,” Warren said.
Coming in as undrafted Warren knows his path will not be an easy one to make it on the team, but he feels he is up to that challenge.
“Just working my way up, I would say that I’m kind of conditioned in a way to take nothing for granted and just work for everything that comes my way,” he said. “I’ve never been the fastest. Coming out of high school, I wasn’t highly recruited because my top-end speed wasn’t the greatest. I guess that has been one thing that has always stuck with me.”
One way Warren is looking to secure a spot on the team is to be versatile and that means working with the special teams.
“It is very important, especially for someone in my position … They bash it in my head, make the special teams coach, make him your best friend,” Warren said. “I try to get with him as much as I can.”
And Warren has got positive feedback already from the coaching staff.
“They like what they are seeing and (say to) keep it up,” he said. “Don’t do anything to mess up my opportunities. I have a really thin line coming in as an undrafted rookie. I can’t make a lot of mistakes. I just try to do my best every day.”
