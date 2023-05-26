Unfortunately, history repeated itself Thursday night for the Greater Latrobe Wildcats boys volleyball team as they fell to Mars in the WPIAL Class 2A consolation match.
With a chance to move into the PIAA state tournament, Latrobe fought hard, but wasn’t able to get the win. The Wildcats fell in a five-set barn burner, 25-18, 18-25, 30-28, 13-25, 14-16 to end their season with a 15-6 record.
The repeated history came after the Wildcats first beat Mars on the road in the first matchup between the two section opponents, but then were defeated by the Planets at home May 4 in five sets. Mars is the only team Greater Latrobe lost to in their WPIAL section.
“We were on fire the first set and took them out, and after that we couldn’t gain that momentum back and Mars started getting more consistent,” Greater Latrobe head coach Drew Vosefski said after the team’s loss. “It was back and forth the whole time and we were sorry to end up on the losing end of the stick.”
Vosefski couldn’t have been more proud of his team, crediting the grit they continually showed all season being seen again Thursday night at Peters Township High School.
“There wasn’t a person on that court who didn’t give every ounce of blood, sweat and tears,” Vosefski said. “Did we make mistakes? Yes. But, I’ve said as a coach, they are high school kids and are going to make mistakes and, as coaches, we help correct them. We just made a little more mistakes than we wanted to (Thursday).”
Vosefski said his team struggled to execute the pass, set, kill routine because of those errors.
“Basically, our passing and serving broke down and we couldn’t be consistent there and it was difficult to have three contacts,” said Vosefski. “We became predictable in the second and fourth sets.”
Tyler Nelson had 14 kills, Rocco Moreno contributed 9 kills and 7 blocks, Sam Kiesel added 12 kills, 2 aces and 12 digs, and Owen Ward had 10 kills and 3 aces. Josh Havrilla had 21 assists and 13 digs, and Eric Bisignani added 20 assists in the tough loss for the Wildcats.
“It was a tough loss for us,” said Havrilla. “Going into the game, we knew it would be a tough match. Mars was the only team we lost to in our section. We went back and forth all night with them, but, unfortunately, they were able to capitalize on our mistakes.”
Havrilla said his team was able to get off to a quick start in the first set and kept the lead for the majority of the time. His team just wasn’t able to keep the speed and momentum they had in that set for the whole match.
“In the fifth set, the score was tied almost the entire time, but they pulled away just at the end to take the match,” Havrilla said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t come out on top, but I am so proud of my team and everything we accomplished this year.”
Vosefski echoed the words of Havrilla.
“It was a wonderful season,” Vosefski said. “I’m proud of what we accomplished after dropping down to 2A this season with a bunch of guys who were inexperienced. Out of this group only three guys had any real varsity experience – we played a lot of young guys. I had two sophomores starting, and a couple juniors. It just means that these guys got some much needed experience for next year and we expect to be right back where we left off next year when we go at it again.”
Under Vosefski’s tutelage, three young men from this campaign have been able to go on to play at the collegiate level, as Havrilla, Nelson and Moreno will head to St. Vincent College in the fall.
“Any coach can’t be more happy than having their kids go on to play at the collegiate level,” Vosefski said. “I hope they have a dynasty for years to come also.”
From the bus on the way home for the last time this season, Vosefski’s class-act character was noted in his voice as he spoke proudly of the men he’s worked with on the court.
“This entire team has proven that they’ve stepped up to every challenge and they have nothing to hang their head on,” he said. “I am very proud of all of them.”
