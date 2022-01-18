The Greater Latrobe hockey team bounced back in a big way Monday night.
The IceCats used a scoring flurry in the second and third periods to roll past host Butler Area, 5-1, in a PIHL Class AA matchup at Frozen Pond Arena. The win snapped the team’s three-game losing streak.
Greater Latrobe improved to 6-7 overall, good for 12 points and fourth place in the Class AA East Division. Franklin Regional (12-1-0-0-1) leads the division with 25 points, while second-place Armstrong (11-1-0-0-2) is within striking distance at 24 points. Penn-Trafford (9-3) is third with 18 points, while Hempfield Area (5-7-0-1-0) is behind the IceCats in fifth place.
The IceCats, who entered Monday’s game with losses in four of their last five, were outscored 14-1 in their most recent defeats against unbeaten Thomas Jefferson, Meadville Area and South Fayette. Greater Latrobe previously beat Indiana Area and Armstrong, one of the top teams in the classification, before a 3-2 loss against Mars Area. The IceCats rebounded with a five-goal win against Indiana Area prior their recent losing streak.
Butler Area (5-9-0) is fourth in the West Division, behind first-place Thomas Jefferson, South Fayette and Meadville.
On Monday, Butler Area opened the scoring on a goal from Kyle Grasha, but the IceCats came roaring back to score the next five goals unanswered.
Greater Latrobe’s Ethan Allias knotted the score at 1-1 with an even-strength unassisted goal at the 15:32 mark of the first period. Teammate Peyton Myers later added another even-strength goal to give the IceCats the lead for good at the 3:57 mark of the second. Myers’ tie-snapping goal was assisted by Jason Markowsky.
The IceCats again found the net less than 10 minutes later, this time on the power play, as Nik Manolakos scored at the 14:34 mark of the second period to make it 3-1. Both Myers and Jack Beddick assisted on the goal.
Greater Latrobe held a 12-3 edge in shots in the decisive second period and outshot Butler Area 31-21 for the contest.
The IceCats added to their lead in the final period with goals roughly a minute and a half apart.
Fletcher Harvey made it 4-1 with an unassisted even-strength goal at the 13:25 mark. Not long after, Dylan Morris added another even-strength tally — which was assisted by Rocco Marino and Joey Coletti — to set the final.
In all, nine Greater Latrobe players recorded points in the victory. Myers was the lone IceCat with multiple points. finishing with a goal and an assist.
GL goalie Vinny Amatucci faced 21 shots and made 20 saves.
The IceCats return home to Kirk S. Nevin Arena at 7:15 p.m. Monday when they take on Class AA West Division foe Montour before hosting rival Hempfield Area on Feb. 3. Greater Latrobe is slated to close the regular season with four home dates over its final six games.
