Cutters take the lead in the first inning, defeat Pinnacle Auto Sales 7-2
Cutters took the lead in the bottom of the first inning and never let Pinnacle score another run to win 7-2 on Saturday.
Pinnacle took the lead right off the bat, plating two runs in the top of the first inning to get the early lead, but it wouldn’t last long as Cutters responded in the bottom half of the inning, scoring four to take a 4-2 lead.
Cutters would add insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings to bring their total to seven, all while playing good defense to hold on to win 7-2.
Darrell Coscarelli was a leader on offense for Cutters; he only recorded one hit in the win, but it was a home run. Also leading the way was Mark Proviano; he was two for three in the win. Mike Polinsky and John DeMonte both recorded extra-base hits with DeMonte grabbing a double and Mike Polinsky added a triple.
For Pinnacle Auto Sales, Rich Ramsay was two for three at the plate, and Chris Arquillo hit a double in the loss.
Coscarelli added to his impressive day by also being the winning pitcher for Cutters, getting one strikeout while walking one. Mike Polinsky also made an appearance on the mound, striking out two and walking two.
On the other side, John Jannick was the losing pitcher; he recorded three strikeouts and three walks in the loss. Ramsay also pitched, walking one batter.
Dino’s uses a big third inning to beat Heat Siphon 9-4
The Dino’s bats were alive and well in their game against Heat Siphon, as the recorded 18 hits on their way to a 9-4 win.
Heat Siphon jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after they scored in the top half of the first inning. They held the lead through the second and into the third, where they added another run.
In the bottom of the third inning, things start to shift toward Dino’s. They scored five runs to get their first lead of the game and go into the next frame up 5-4.
The Dino’s defense would hold Heat Siphon scoreless for the rest of the game, and they would add two insurance runs in the fourth and sixth innings to get to the 9-4 final score.
Offensively Dino’s had a good day despite not scoring until the bottom of the third. Travis Johnson led the way, going three for four with a double in the win. Lance Henry, Jason Cooper and Bryan Polo also added three hits against Heat Siphon.
For Heat Siphon, Greg Vucina was two for two in the loss while Dan Razza hit a double.
Polo was the winning pitcher for Dino’s; in addition to his three hits he also recorded five strikeouts while walking three. Johnson also pitched, adding a strikeout and two walks while on the mound.
For the opposing side, Jason Bush was given the loss; he recorded four strikeouts and walked two for Heat Siphon. Gary Takitch also pitched in the loss, adding three more strikeouts while only walking one.
Frederick Funeral Home uses consistent offense to defeat Collision Shoppe
Frederick Funeral Home scored in every inning and limited Collision Shoppe to just one hit in a 10-3 win on Saturday.
Frederick Funeral Home showed their consistency at the plate on Saturday. They started out scoring one run in the top of the first, before adding another in the top of the second.
Collision Shoppe would manage to even things up in the bottom half of the frame, scoring two.
The tie game couldn’t shake Frederick Funeral Home; they added another three runs in the third and fourth innings while preventing Collision Shoppe from responding.
Frederick Funeral Home would add two more runs and the Collision Shoppe comeback attempt would fall short as they took the 10-3 win.
Quinn Heinickel was a standout performer for Frederick Funeral Home; he went three for three with a double in the win. Four other players would also record hits in the win.
Colin West recorded the lone hit for Collision Shoppe in the loss.
West also handled the pitching duties, getting the loss but recording two strikeouts and walking five.
Aiden Upole was the winning pitcher; he recorded three strikeouts and walked one in the win. Hunter Riggle and Nate Papuga would also record three strikeouts for Frederick Funeral Home.
Pit Stop beats Bush’s Cabinets in dramatic fashion
It was a close contest between Pit Stop and Bush’s Cabinets, but Pit Stop did just enough to score the winning run in the top of the final frame and earned the 3-2 win.
Bush’s Cabinets came out hot, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning to jump out to an early lead, but as the final score would indicate, those would be the only runs they could muster for the rest of the game.
Pit Stop took some time to even things up, but in the top of the fourth inning, they got those two runs back to tie the game at 2-2.
Things remained the same for two straight innings until Pit Stop broke the tie with one more run. Bush’s Cabinets tried to counter in the bottom half of the final frame, but fell short, allowing Pit Stop to escape with the narrow victory.
For Bush’s, Russ Ziolko had the only multi-hit performance. Ziolko went two for three with a double in the loss.
Todd Laughlin led things for Pit Stop, he was two for three with a double as well. Loughlin had a bit more help in the win though, with Clinton Hoak also recording a multi-hit day.
Steve Bartek was the winning pitcher for Pit Stop; he struck out four and walked two in the win. Brett Eutsey also made an appearance on the mound, walking three.
Bush’s made use of Brandon Simpson on the mound, as he was assigned the loss. He recorded two strikeouts and one walk on the mound. Keith Derk also walked one in the loss for Bush’s Cabinets.
Teams combine for 17 runs, 23 hits, as Toyota of Greensburg beats Domination Sports
Offense was key in the matchup between Toyota of Greensburg and Domination Sports, and it was Toyota doing just enough to pull out the 9-8 win.
Things started quickly for both sides when Domination Sports tallied four runs in the top of the first inning and Toyota of Greensburg instantly responded in the bottom half of the frame with four runs of their own.
With the tone set early things seemed to settle down some, but Domination Sports would reclaim their lead in the top of the third when they scored another two runs to bring the game to 6-4.
Toyota of Greensburg would slowly fight back, adding one run in the fifth and sixth innings to once again tie the game, this time at 6-6.
Domination Sports would add another two runs in the top of the final frame to lead 8-6 with just a half inning remaining, but as they had done all game, Toyota would battle back, scoring three runs to take the 9-8 win.
Toyota of Greensburg had a relatively balanced offensive attack. Leo Hoopes was two of four with a double for the team’s only extra-base hit. Scott Roble was three for three in the win; eight other players also recorded a hit for Toyota in the win.
For Domination Sports, Brian Guzik and Brian Bronson stood out. Both players were two for four with a home run in the loss. John DePalma also recorded two hits while Brian Thomas added a double.
Rick Conrad was awarded the win for Toyota of Greensburg; he recorded two strikeouts and walked two. Ernie Downs also pitched in the win.
Domination Sports only used one pitcher. Joe Novak handled those duties, striking out six while walking two.
High scoring theme continues as Shop ‘N Save beats Watt’s Trucking
Like several other games, offense was king as Shop ‘N Save scored 14 runs to beat Watt’s Trucking 14-7.
Unlike several other contests, Shop ‘N Save never trailed, scoring two in the first inning and never looking back.
Watt’s Trucking battled hard in the loss. After falling behind early, they managed to tie things up after they scored one run in the bottom of the first and second innings.
Shop ‘N Save would quickly reclaim the lead, scoring five runs over the next three innings.
Watt’s Trucking would keep things interesting and trim the lead to just one by scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth frame to make it 7-6. They would manage to tie things up once again just one inning later.
In the top of the eighth frame Shop ‘N Save would put the game out of reach, as they doubled their total to make it 14-7. That was too much for Watt’s Trucking to make up in just one inning, as they fell 14-7.
Mike Sedlock recorded the only extra-base hit in the game with his double for Shop ‘N Save, while five of his teammates recorded multi-hit games.
For Watt’s Trucking, Ryan Brisbane was three for four in the loss. Eric Lebo was two for four.
Bob Thompson handled the pitching duties for Shop ‘N Save, earning the win. Sedlock also made a mound appearance in the win.
Ja’tawn Williams was assigned the loss for Watt’s Trucking; he walked three in the contest. Nick Fetterman and Dave Fry were also used on the mound in the loss.
