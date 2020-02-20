PITTSBURGH — A number of issues plagued the Derry Area girls’ basketball team during a first-round playoff loss against Freeport Area.
Chief among the issues, a scoreless third quarter.
Freedom Area’s physicality gave Derry Area fits as the No. 11 Lady Bulldogs used a strong second half to upset the sixth-seeded Lady Trojans, 47-32, during a WPIAL Class 3A first-round playoff game Wednesday at Fox Chapel High School.
“We definitely had too many turnovers,” Derry Area coach Gene Brisbane said. “We had a string of bad passes and we lost our composure a few times. That’s a formula for disaster when that happens.”
That all came in the third quarter when Freedom Area turned a three-point halftime lead, 26-23, into a 20-point advantage, 43-23, heading into the final eight minutes.
The Lady Bulldogs scored the first 21 points of the second half. Included in that run was a dominant 17-0, third-quarter output that allowed the Lady Bulldogs to take control.
“You can’t not score in a quarter and expect to win a game,” Brisbane said. “That just can’t happen.”
It was part of a larger 24-0 run that spanned three quarters.
Derry Area tied the game, 23-23, with 48 seconds to play in the half, but Freedom Area took a 26-23 halftime lead when Jules Mohrbacher connected on a field goal and then hit a free throw for a conventional three-point play.
The Lady Trojans didn’t score again until the 4:28-mark of the fourth quarter, a drought that spanned 12:20 across three quarters.
“We were stagnant on offense,” Brisbane said. “We were looking to exchange the ball, we got into a passing situation, we didn’t throw good passes and we made some bad decisions. Once they got up by 14 or 15, then it was tough after that.”
Derry Area committed 12 turnovers during its near 13-minute scoring drought, including nine in its scoreless third quarter. The Lady Trojans missed 16 consecutive shots, including a pair of three-point attempts.
Derry Area’s 32-point output was the Lady Trojans’ second-lowest of the season behind a 31-point effort during a loss at Carlynton on Jan. 16. They hit nine field goals total.
“You can’t go scoreless and we did,” Brisbane said. “We didn’t play well enough to win.”
Tiana Moracco and Hannah Wedow, two of the team’s leading scorers, battled through injury on Wednesday after their status was in question entering the game. The two didn’t start, but they entered less than three minutes into the game.
“I thought they went out, forgot about their injuries and played,” Brisbane said. “I give them a lot of credit for what they tried to do.”
Moracco played through an arm injury and led the Lady Trojans with 11 points. Her field goal tied the game at 23 with 48 seconds to play in the first half.
Wedow, who battled a knee injury, hit a pair of three-pointers for six points. One of the triples broke the Lady Trojans’ scoring drought with 4:28 to play in the fourth quarter. Moracco led DA with 14.5 points per game while Wedow averaged 9.3 points entering the playoffs.
Brisbane said that Moracco and Wedow weren’t able to practice with the team until Monday because of their injuries.
“It was different because Hannah Wedow and Tiana Moracco were both hurt,” Brisbane said. “We were a little bit out of sync, and when you’re preparing for a game like this, you can’t be out of sync.”
Freedom Area’s physicality also knocked Derry Area out of sync and into foul trouble.
Kamryn Kelly, the Lady Trojans’ second-leading scorer, picked up her third foul with 6:27 to play in the second quarter. Wedow briefly left the game for two minutes in the second quarter after a hard fall to the floor, and Danielle Mullen, another starter, was whistled for her third foul with 2:16 left in the half.
“There were very few games we had that many people in foul trouble that early,” Brisbane said. “Getting in foul trouble in the first half is never a good thing for any team. We really couldn’t overcome our foul difficulties.”
Kelly picked up her fourth foul with 5:48 left in the third quarter and Mullen fouled out with 6:55 to play in the game. Olexei Nuttall, another Derry Area starter, landed her third foul with 2:54 left in the third quarter and Wedow her third and fourth fouls in a 10-second span during the final minute of the third quarter.
“Some of the coaches from that section conveyed to me that (Freedom Area) was a very physical team,” Brisbane said. “I had one coach tell me that they were downright dirty, and that was coming from other coaches that played them twice this year. They definitely had the advantage with the physicality, but it’s certainly not the reason why we lost the game.”
Derry Area kept it close through the first half.
Freedom Area scored the first six points of the game, but Derry Area battled back to tie the game, 10-10, following Moracco’s three-pointer with 1:57 left in the first quarter. A pair of Karissa Mercier baskets gave Freedom Area a 14-10 lead through one quarter.
Renae Mohrbacher led Freedom Area with a game-high 18 points while Jules Mohrbacher followed with 15 points. Mercier was also in double figures with 12 points.
Freedom Area extended the lead to eight points, 18-10, but Derry Area brought it back to four points on three separate occasions. The last time was a six-point burst at the end of the half that tied the game, 23-23. It was also the final time DA pulled even with Freedom Area.
“We battled really hard in the first half,” Brisbane said. “Some people went into the game and played more minutes than what they’re used to.
“Coming into halftime, we were only down by three and we were feeling OK. Then, coming out into the second half, we picked up a couple fouls and the next thing you know, we were stagnant on offense.”
Brisbane didn’t allow Wednesday’s loss to spoil an otherwise successful first season with the Lady Trojans, who have had four different coaches in the last four seasons. Brisbane has spent 35 years coaching high school basketball, including 20 as the girls coach at Hempfield Area through 2010.
“I went to Hempfield, I taught in Hempfield, I was an athlete in Hempfield and I coached at Hempfield,” Brisbane said. “I’m pretty much a Hempfield person, so I come to Derry, and I’m an outsider, basically, and sometimes that’s difficult, but the girls couldn’t have treated me better, and they responded to everything.”
The Lady Trojans returned to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season when they captured the section championship. The Lady Trojans finished their season with a 14-9 record, the third-best overall regular-season and second-best section mark in school history. It was the third time Derry Area reached the playoffs in the last 13 seasons.
“I’m just really happy that Derry gave me a chance to do this,” Brisbane said. “I just wish we could’ve played better than we did today. Sometimes when bad things happen, it just steamrolls, and you only have so many timeouts. That’s kind of what happened.
“As for my experience this year, it was a good one.”
WPIAL Class 3A Girls Basketball Championships First Round DERRY AREA (32)
Kelly 1-2-4; Mullen 1-0-3; Nuttall 2-2-6; Huber 0-0-0; Aukerman 0-0-0; Moracco 3-4-11; Wedow 2-0-6; Doperak 0-1-1; Shean 0-0-0; Lewis 0-1-1; DePalma 0-0-0; Bungard 0-0-0. Totals, 9-10(15)—32
FREEDOM AREA (47)
Swab 0-0-0; O Evans 0-0-0; R Mohrbacher 7-4-18; J Mohrbacher 5-5-15; Mercier 4-4-12; Melvin 0-0-0; Majors 0-0-0; Klenk 0-0-0; M Evans 0-0-0; Hrinko 1-0-2; White 0-0-0; Gorjewski 0-0-0. Totals, 17-13(18)—47
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 10 13 0 9 — 32 Freedom Area 14 12 17 4 — 47
Three-point field goals: Wedow-2, Mullen, Moracco
