The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has announced that, because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, it has consolidated the statewide schedule for the 2020 trout seasons for the purposes of protecting the safety of the public and the staff while also preserving the opportunity to enjoy the fun and recreational health benefits of fishing.
Effective immediately, these changes include consolidating the 2020 statewide trout season schedule into one for all Pennsylvania counties, accelerating trout stocking operations and limiting volunteer participation, and adding more convenient ways to purchase fishing licenses online and display proof of a fishing license and boating documents on a digital device.
According to Tim Schaeffer, PFBC executive director, “While our calendars may start to look a little different, one thing we can count on is that there will be a trout season and there will still be plenty of fish out there to enjoy. Working unprecedented circumstances, our staff is committed to providing the quality fishing experience that we all expect.”
In reference to the Statewide Mentored Youth Program and opening day, a single Mentored Youth Trout Day will occur on Saturday, April 11, and a statewide opening day of trout season will take place on Saturday, April 18.
As a result of these changes, separate earlier regional mentored youth and opening days will no longer occur the 18 southeastern counties including: Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northhampton, Perry, Philadelphia, Schuylkill and York. Anglers in these areas should revise their plans as necessary to adjust to the statewide schedule.
These changes are intended to reduce large gatherings of people and the number of anglers traveling into the regional 18 counties which is already heavily affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Schaeffer stated, “Just as we counted on our volunteer for decades to help us stock trout, we’re counting on them now to play it safe and stay home.”
To complete trout stocking operations, Mike Parker, communications director for the PFBC, pointed out, “Many PFBC staff are being reassigned from their normal work duties to assist with stocking fish into lakes and streams.”
In some cases, preseason and in-season allocations of trout will be combined into single stocking events to increase the efficiency of stocking trips. Initially, stocking will be prioritized to deliver to regions of the commonwealth that are predicted to be affected most severely by COVID-19 that could result in restrictions on travel.
Concerning the display of fishing licenses and boating launch permits or boat registration renewals, the PFBC recommends that all data be registered on cell phones or other mobile devices as proof of possession. This change will allow customers who may be unable to or feel uncomfortable visiting a store to purchase the needed documents mentioned above to make the purchase using FISHBOATPA app or computer through The Outdoor Shop and not have to possess a printed copy of the document.
Upon purchase of a fishing license, a pdf file containing an image of your license is provided via email. Similarly, with each boating related transaction, customers will receive a digital receipt that serves a temporary per or registration valid for immediate use.
Eventually, customers will receive validation decals and registrations cards in the mail from the PFBC, which can take several weeks.
If approached by a Waterways Conservation Officer in the field, the angler or boater would only have to produce the digital image of the license, permit or registration on their phone or mobile device. A digital copy of the said information via a pdf file will be accepted as proof of possession.
