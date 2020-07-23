Without a doubt, the best finish in the history of the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup, (except for the Silver Cups won by local drivers, Ed Lynch Jr., and Tim Shaffer) happened on Tuesday at Lernerville Speedway.
Three of the best winged sprint car drivers on the planet battled it out tooth-and-nail at the finish with Donny Schatz picking up his seventh Silver Cup victory and the $25,000 first-place check.
The first 34 laps were just okay, but with a great looking race track, you knew something was about to happen.
No one left the grandstands, no one.
Coming to the white flag, Schatz was running in the third spot behind Kyle Larson, who held second place with Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet in the lead. Like magic, Schatz was the leader. A slick move around the outside of Larson off of Turn 4, and then a slide job underneath Sweet going into Turn 1 sent the crowd into a tizzy.
Schatz left Saver with his third win of the season, a trophy, a big-check, and a 4-point lead over Sweet for the WoO title.
Local racer AJ Flick had engine problems that ended his evening. Tim Shaffer had the highest finish for the locals with a solid 10th place. Sye Lynch finished 16th with 39 cars signing in.
Lernerville is back this Friday night with the inaugural RUSH Summer Showcase featuring the RUSH Late Models, Sprint Cars, Sportsman Modifieds, and Pro Stocks.
LATROBE — Daniel Angelicchio wins the FASTRAK Pro Late Model division feature at Latrobe Speedway.
Also winning features where Nolan Dalton in the Emods, Tommy Dembowski in the Pro Stocks, EJ Rozak in the Chargers, and Dylan Burkett in the 4 Cylinders.
Joe Moyer and Clate Copeman brought the FASTRAK Pro Late Models out for the feature event. Copeman took advantage of starting on the front row and jumped out to the lead with Moyer and Bryan Benton in tow. One of the fastest cars on the track was Braeden Dillenger. Dillenger moved into second on lap five and pressure Copeman. They ran that way until the last lap when Copeman went around and Dillenger was sent to the back of the field. Daniel Angelicchio took over the lead and went on for the win in the Denny Angelicchio-owned Rocket Chassis. Benton finished second, Michael Ott was third, Moyer was fourth, and Dillenger was fifth.
The Emods made their first start on the season and Josh Cramer and Cody Quarrick brought the field on to the track. But on the start, sixth-starting Nolan Dalton jumped out to the lead and continued with the lead until the end. Fourth-starting Jonathon Taylor, moved into second on lap three and finished second followed by Ty Rhoades in third, Quarrick was fourth, Bill Pluta was fifth and Josh Cramer was sixth. Dalton also won the heat race.
Tommy Dembowski and Brett McDonald made up the front row for the Pro Stock feature. Dembowski jumped out to the early lead with Martin Spade and Barry Ferris in tow. One of the fastest cars on the track was sixth-starting Ray Hickok Jr., who moved into second on lap ten and was side-by-side with Dembowski late in the race, but was unable to take the lead. Dembowski took the win, Hickok Jr. settled for second, Spade was third, Cam Kraisinger was fourth, and rounding out top five was Ferris.
Jacob Weyer and EJ Rozak brought the Charger feature on to the track. At the drop of the green, Rozak jumped out to the lead with third-starting Anthony Monteparte moving into second place. Rozak led the entire race and captured his second win of the season. Monteparte finished second, John Hollis was third, fourth was Jim Zufall and Shawn McGinnis was fifth.
Dylan Burkett and Brian Noel brought the 4 Cylinder feature onto the track. Burkett jumped out to the early lead. On lap nine, Weltz went side-by-side with Burkett but was not able to take the lead. Burkett held on to take a career first win. He was followed by Weltz in second, Noel in third, Dale Grubbs in fourth and Dave Norris fifth.
JENNERSTOWN — After four different winners from three different states parked in Victory Lane for the Late Model division of racing in 2020, Albert Francis became the first repeat winner of the season on July 18th at Jennerstown Speedway Complex. Other winners on “Trucker Appreciation Night” were Anthony Aiello (Modifieds), Casey Fleegle (Street Stocks), Dale Kimberly (Chargers), and Michael Strouse (Fast ‘n Furious 4-Cylinders). Round two of the Enduro Series was completed after the races, with Josh Dunmyer and Nick Niemiec victorious.
Many fans believed that five-time Jennerstown Speedway Champion Barry Awtey was likely to notch his first win of the year. By luck of the draw, Awtey started this week’s event from the front row, alongside former winner Zane Ferrell. When the green flag waved, Ferrell surrendered the lead from the pole position to Awtey. On lap two, Albert Francis passed Ferrell for the runner-up position. Ferrell has struggled in 2020, while Francis scored a win just two events prior. On the third lap, Francis made a quick pass of Awtey to become the race leader. Francis, among the youngest competitors in the field, immediately pulled away from Awtey by four car lengths. In the quest for his first career win, Joe Maruca then stole third place from Ferrell on lap 13. Maruca’s notable ascent reached a plateau, as the second-place car of Awtey was out of reach, in the late stages of the event. Francis, of Painesville, Ohio, continued to put more distance between himself and Awtey, as the runaway leader. When asked about passing Jennerstown Speedway’s all-time leading winner for the win, Francis spoke highly of Awtey and summarized his feelings in Victory Lane by saying, “to be the best, you have to beat the best.” Awtey won his heat race and placed second in the feature. Maruca gained eleven positions to grab the third spot, while Barclay finished fourth, and Ferrell claimed fifth place.
The Fast ‘n Furious 4-Cylinders’ 15-lap feature race started with Lance Shawley taking the lead from the front row. But before lap one was complete, Michael Strouse was officially at the head of the pack. Strouse, the sophomore driver, won his heat race to start the evening, then led every lap of the feature race to score a convincing victory. The victory was his first career win, after coming very close to winning in his rookie campaign of 2019 and threatening for wins in 2020. Jeff Vasos started tenth and earned second place to maintain his lead in the point standings. Former Champion Evan Nibert finished third, another former Champ, Paul Koffler, III claimed fourth. Michael Saler placed fifth.
On Saturday night, July 25th, five-division racing takes a summer break, as Monster Trucks invade Jennerstown Speedway! For one night only, the All-Star Monster Truck Tour brings six car-crushing machines to life at 7 p.m., following a 6 p.m. “Pit Party.” For more information, visit www.jennerstown.org.
GARRETT SMITHLEY — The 28-year-old Ligonier native goes at it tonight for a midweek special under the lights as the NASCAR Cup Series tackles Kansas Speedway. Smithley will be behind the wheel of the Spire Motorsports No. 77 Chevy Camaro.
(D.J. Johnson can be reached by email at DJ1360rpm@aol.com and on Twitter @DJJohnsonPIT)
