Alex Schall netted five goals to lead Greater Latrobe to a 7-1 win against Moon Area in a PIHL Class AA regular-season game played Monday at the Baierl Ice Complex.
The IceCats have won two of their last three games, including a 4-3 shootout victory against Meadville Area on Jan. 19. They suffered a 6-2 setback versus Baldwin on Thursday.
Schall scored in each period against Moon Area to get the IceCats back on the winning track. He also scored the decisive goal in the shootout against Meadville Area.
Greater Latrobe improved to 4-5-1 overall this season, sitting in fourth place in the Class AA Southeast Division with nine points. They trail third-place Penn-Trafford by four points, as Hempfield Area leads the division with one loss and 16 points.
The IceCats started their season with wins against Shaler Area and Montour. But Greater Latrobe, who lost 10 seniors and nine of the top 11 point-getters from the previous season, dropped the next five against Hempfield Area, Thomas Jefferson, Penn-Trafford, Mars Area and Franklin Regional as the IceCats were outscored by a two-to-one margin, 20-10, during the losing streak.
Schall has led the IceCats during their current run. Schall has 14 goals and 15 points in nine games this season. Schall’s 14 goals are third in the classification. Schall, who finished No. 11 in Class AA scoring last season, has points in 28 of his last 33 games played with 34 goals and 55 points during that span.
J.D. Robinson and Jacob Hannah also found the back of the net for the IceCats on Monday. Nik Manolakos led the IceCats with three assists, his first of the season. Fletcher Harvey and Peyton Myers had two, while Robinson, Jason Markowsky and Reid West each had one.
Myers reached double digits in assists, now with 10 and 13 points this season. His 10 assists are tied for fifth in Class AA.
Greater Latrobe outshot Moon Area, 40-18. The IceCats went 0-for-1 on power play, while Moon Area went 0-for-2.
Logan Byrd stopped 17 out of 18 shots in net for the IceCats. He picked up his second win of the season (2-1).
Schall scored the game’s opening two goals to give Greater Latrobe a 2-0 lead. The two teams traded goals as the IceCats led, 3-1, after the first period. Greater Latrobe netted three goals in the second period and one in the third to set the final.
Schall scored from Harvey and Myers with 12:46 left in the first period. He scored again at even strength at the 11:21 mark to make it 2-0.
Moon Area’s Brendan Camardese pulled one back from Kyle Wildasin and Chase Dawkin with 1:27 remaining in the first period.
But 39 seconds later, Hannah put the IceCats ahead, 3-1, off a Manolakos assist.
Schall scored Greater Latrobe’s fourth with 13:42 left in the second period off a Markowsky assist. Robinson scored about a minute later from Manolakos and Harvey to give the IceCats a 5-1 lead.
Schall hit the back of the net three minutes later off assists by West and Manalakos. He sealed Greater Latrobe’s six-goal win with 16:09 remaining in the third period from Myers and Robinson.
The IceCats are off for nearly three weeks, next in action against Hampton, 9:15 p.m. Feb. 22 at Frozen Pond in Valencia.
