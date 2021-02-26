The Greater Latrobe hockey team broke out in a big way following an extended layoff.
Alex Schall, J.D. Robinson and Peyton Myers led the charge with all of the scoring, as each tallied five or more points in a 9-4 win against Franklin Regional during a PIHL Class AA regular-season game played Thursday at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Thursday’s lopsided win against Southeast Division rival Franklin Regional was Greater Latrobe’s first game in 24 days. The IceCats last played on Feb. 1 when they routed Moon Area, 7-1, on the road.
Greater Latrobe has now won two straight, and three of four games, following a five-game losing streak that spanned November and December. Despite the current run, the IceCats (5-5-0-1) are still in fourth place in the Southeast Division. They trail division front-runner Hempfield Area (12-2), Franklin Regional (7-6-0-1) and third-place Penn-Trafford (6-4-0-2) by just three points. The IceCats have played one less game than Penn-Trafford and four fewer than Hempfield Area and Franklin Regional.
Greater Latrobe has seven games scheduled for March, beginning 7:15 p.m. Monday against Hempfield Area at Kirk Nevin. That is expected to serve as the IceCats’ senior night, as Greater Latrobe will recognize Schall, Logan Byrd and Allen Rider 15 minutes before faceoff.
Greater Latrobe suffered a 3-1 defeat against Hempfield Area on Nov. 12, the IceCats’ first loss of the season. Greater Latrobe, which lost 10 seniors and nine of its top 11 point-getters from last season, defeated Hempfield Area, 3-2, during the semifinals of the 2019-20 PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup at Robert Morris University’s Island Sports Center Complex, one day before the league decided to postpone its end-of-season tournament because of the initial coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Schall, Robinson and Myers led the charge during a breakout third period on Thursday. The game was tied, 3-3, heading into the final 17 minutes, but Greater Latrobe took down Franklin Regional with the help of a six-goal third period.
Schall scored three goals and three assists for a six-point night. Robinson and Myers both contributed three goals and five points, as all three IceCats’ standouts recorded hat tricks and the lone points of the game for Greater Latrobe. Vinny Amatucci stopped 23 of 27 shots for the win in goal.
Schall has 17 goals and 21 points in 10 games played this season. Schall’s 17 goals are good for third in Class AA and his 21 points rank ninth in the classification. Schall, who finished No. 11 in Class AA scoring last season, has points in 29 of his last 34 games played with 37 goals and 61 points during that span.
Myers has six goals and 18 points in 11 games played this season. Myers, who ranks 14th in Class AA scoring, has six goals and 11 points in his last four games. His 12 assists are tied for fifth in Class AA scoring. Robinson has scored seven of his nine points in the last two games.
The teams went back and forth for two periods before Greater Latrobe took command in the third. Zachary Zeto led Franklin Regional with a goal and two assists, while R.J. Kelly also produced a goal and a helper. Matty Knizer and Chase Williams both scored, while Zach Abdallah, Roman Cicco and Jeff Anderchak all helped with assists. Joey Borgia stopped 17 of 26 shots in goal.
Robinson opened the scoring for the IceCats with an even-strength goal from Schall at 8:33, while Williams had the only other goal of the period, assisted by Anderchak and Abdallah, as the teams were tied, 1-1, through 17 minutes.
Zeto put Franklin Regional ahead, 2-1, on a goal from Cicco at 5:33 of the second before Robinson evened the score from Schall at 8:40 of the period. Myers netted a power-play goal from Schall to give Greater Latrobe a 3-2 lead. The IceCats went 2-for-3 on the power play.
Knizer tied it, 3-3, from Zeto and Kelly with 19 seconds to play in the second period, but the momentum never carried into the third.
Instead, the IceCats grabbed control, as all six Greater Latrobe goals in the third period were scored in a 7:53 span.
Schall and Myers scored back-to-back unassisted, even-strength goals 1:19 apart to give Greater Latrobe a 5-3 lead. Schall connected 31 seconds later from Robinson and Myers before Kelly made it a 6-4 game with a goal from Zeto just 54 seconds after Greater Latrobe’s tally.
But it was all Greater Latrobe the rest of the way.
Myers finished his hat trick from Robinson and Schall scored his third goal with a power-play marker 1:37 later to give Greater Latrobe an 8-4 lead. Robinson completed his hat trick from Myers with one second to play in the game.
