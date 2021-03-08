Alex Schall and Peyton Myers led the Greater Latrobe hockey team to yet another win.
The red-hot IceCats allowed the first goal, but they scored the next five and held on to defeat Armstrong, 5-3, during a PIHL Class AA game played at the Belmont Ice Complex in Kittanning.
Greater Latrobe has now won four straight, and five of six games, following a five-game losing streak that spanned November and December. The IceCats, who lost 10 seniors and nine of their top 11 point-getters from last year’s team, won their first two games of the current season, but lost five straight to close the 2020 calendar year. That put Greater Latrobe, which advanced to last season’s PIHL Class AA Penguins’ Cup championship game, in an early fourth-place hole in the Class AA Southeast Division.
But now the IceCats are beginning their climb.
The IceCats started 2021 with five wins in their first six games, including an upset victory last week against rival Hempfield Area, the No. 3 team in the classification. Greater Latrobe has stayed hot despite a three-week layoff in February where the IceCats didn’t play a game in 24 days.
The IceCats also own wins against Meadville Area and Franklin Regional, second-place team in its respective divisions, and now Greater Latrobe just knocked off Armstrong, the Northeast Division leader, which is tied for the No. 6 spot in the classification.
Greater Latrobe remains in fourth place in the Southeast Division, but the IceCats are two points from second. Franklin Regional is currently second with 17 points, while Penn-Trafford is third with 16 points, one ahead of the IceCats.
The IceCats, who play a condensed seven-game schedule in March, have only played 13 games, two fewer than division-leading Hempfield Area. They’re back in action 7:15 p.m. tonight against South Fayette at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg and play again on Thursday against Plum at home. South Fayette is last in the Southwest Division and Plum hasn’t won a game yet this season. After that, the IceCats have three more regular-season games scheduled to close March.
Schall and Myers both enjoyed four-point nights for the IceCats against Armstrong. Schall netted a hat trick and one assist, while Myers contributed four helpers. Allen Rider and Fletcher Harvey also found the back of the net, while J.D. Robinson added a pair of assists. Vinny Amatucci made 28 saves for his fourth win of the year.
Schall has 21 goals and 26 points in 12 games played this season. Schall’s 21 goals are tied for second in the classification and his 26 points rank tied for seventh in Class AA. Schall, who finished No. 11 in Class AA scoring last season, has points in 31 of his last 36 games played with 41 goals and 66 points during that span.
Myers has six goals and 23 points in 13 games played this season. Myers, who ranks tied for 10th in Class AA scoring, has six goals and 16 points in his last six games. His 17 assists are fourth in Class AA scoring. Harvey has three goals and seven points in his last six games, while Robinson has four goals and and nine points in his previous four contests.
Maddox Rearic scored twice to lead Armstrong, while Lance Quinnell found the back of the net and posted a helper. Brayden Landgraf also contributed an assist. Gavin Grafton stopped all 12 shots in relief of Dylan Morris, who turned aside four of nine shots faced.
Rearic opened the scoring from Quinnell a little more than two minutes into the game, but Rider knotted the score from Robinson. Schall scored his first from Myers 93 seconds after the IceCats’ first goal as Greater Latrobe closed the period with a 2-1 lead.
Schall netted his second of the game, also from Myers just 49 seconds into the second period, and Harvey produced a power-play goal from Myers and Schall at 10:35 to make it a 4-1 game. Schall finished his hat trick 49 seconds later from Myers and Robinson to give the IceCats a commanding 5-1 lead.
Quinnell netted a short-handed goal in the final two minutes of the second period, and Rearic scored on the power play from Landgranf, but Armstrong couldn’t complete the comeback, giving the IceCats their fourth straight win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.