Alex Schall and the Greater Latrobe hockey team rebounded from its first loss in more than a month in dramatic fashion.
The IceCats trailed in the third period, but rallied for a 2-1 victory against West Allegheny during a PIHL Class AA regular-season game played Monday at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Greater Latrobe lost its previous game against Penn-Trafford in similar fashion. The red-hot IceCats were riding a six-game win streak, and they led 2-0 against the Warriors last week, but Penn-Trafford rallied with the next three goals to knock off Greater Latrobe. It was the Warriors’ second-straight one-goal win against the IceCats, as they also beat Greater Latrobe in overtime on Dec. 1.
The IceCats got back on track Monday against West Allegheny, but they needed a comeback to get the job done.
Greater Latrobe has won eight of its last 10 games. The IceCats opened the 2020-21 season with two wins, but closed the 2020 calendar year with five straight losses and fell into fourth place in the Southeast Division.
Greater Latrobe split their first two games of 2021, defeating Meadville Area and falling to Baldwin, the No. 1 team in Class AA, but the IceCats rebounded by ripping off a six-game win streak. During the streak, which included a 24-day stretch in February where the IceCats didn’t play a game, they upset and shut out division rival Hempfield Area, the No. 3 team in Class AA. Greater Latrobe also scored wins against Franklin Regional — another division rival — and Armstrong, the top team in the Northeast Division.
Division rival Penn-Trafford ended the streak last week, but the IceCats regrouped with their come-from-behind win on Monday against West Allegheny. Greater Latrobe has outscored the opposition 45-23 during its last 10 games, including a 35-10 margin in the six-game win streak. The IceCats were outscored 20-10 during their five-game skid in November and December.
Hempfield Area (12-5) already clinched the Southeast Division championship with 24 points, but Greater Latrobe (10-6-0-1) and Franklin Regional (10-6-0-1) are both tied for second with 21 points. Penn-Trafford (9-6-0-2) is close behind in the tightly-contested division, one back with 20 points. Greater Latrobe won the division championship last season, its second title in three years. The IceCats have won nine division titles in the last 15 years.
Greater Latrobe not only claimed the division championship last season, the IceCats also advanced to the PIHL Class AA Penguins’ Cup championship game, which was ultimately canceled because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. They lost 10 seniors and nine of their top 11 point-getters from that team. The current group wants to have an opportunity to make its mark in the playoffs this season.
Greater Latrobe has played a condensed schedule in March, which includes seven games. The IceCats — with five wins in six March contests — have one game remaining in the regular season, which is scheduled to take place, 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 against Hampton at Alpha Ice Complex in Harmarville.
Schall led the way for the IceCats against West Allegheny in the penultimate game of the regular season.
Schall scored a pair of third-period goals, while Peyton Myers contributed a pair of assists. Jason Markowsky also added a helper, as Greater Latrobe trailed 1-0 through two periods before rallying. Logan Byrd stopped 27 of 28 shots for his fifth win of the year. He has a 2.45 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.
Tyler Morgan scored the lone goal for West Allegheny, assisted by Tyler Howcroft. Josh Ferry stopped 25 shots in defeat.
Schall has 26 goals and 38 points in 16 games played this season. Schall’s 26 goals are second in the classification and his 38 points rank third in Class AA. Schall, who finished No. 11 in Class AA scoring last season, has points in 35 of his last 40 games played with 46 goals and 78 points during that span. Schall has 17 goals and 28 points in his last eight games played.
Myers has eight goals and 30 points in 17 games played this season. Myers, who is eighth in Class AA scoring, has eight goals and 23 points in his last 10 games. His 22 assists rank third in Class AA.
Schall and Myers provided the late-game heroics, as Greater Latrobe trailed early.
Neither team managed to find the back of the net in the first period, but West Allegheny had the lone goal in the second, as Morgan scored from Howcroft at 3:47. The Indians outshot the IceCats 16-10 in the second period, but only had a narrow 1-0 lead to show for it.
Greater Latrobe scored twice on eight third-period shots. Schall scored on the power play from Myers and Markowsky, tying the game at 6:06 of the third. Schall netted the game-winner with less than four minutes to play, as Myers provided the assist at 13:34 of the third period.
