Alex Schall, Vinny Amatucci and the red-hot Greater Latrobe hockey team took care of business against winless Plum during an 8-0 rout against the Mustangs on Thursday in a PIHL Class AA hockey game played at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Schall continued his torrid pace with a six-point night, Peyton Myers added four points and Amatucci posted a shutout, leading the second-place IceCats to their sixth straight victory. Greater Latrobe (9-5-1) has won seven of eight, following a five-game losing streak that spanned November and December. The IceCats have outscored the opposition 41-19 in the last eight games — 35-10 during the six-game win streak — as opposed to being outscored by a 20-10 margin during their five-game skid.
Greater Latrobe won the division and advanced to last season’s PIHL Class AA Penguins’ Cup championship game, but lost 10 seniors and nine of its top 11 point-getters from that team.
The IceCats won their first two games of the current season. But they lost five straight to close the 2020 calendar year, putting Greater Latrobe in an early fourth-place hole in the division.
Thanks to their current run, Greater Latrobe is in a tie with Franklin Regional for second place in the hotly-contested Class AA Southeast Division, and one point ahead of Penn-Trafford for fourth. The IceCats trail Hempfield Area by five points with three games to play, meaning a division championship is still within reach. Greater Latrobe won its second division title in three years last season. Prior to that, Greater Latrobe hadn’t won a division championship since the 2012-13 season, the last of a dominant streak of seven straight seasons with a division title. The IceCats have won nine division titles in the last 14 years.
A division title would be nice, but the IceCats are just happy to be playing high-level hockey at this stage of the season.
The IceCats started 2021 with seven wins in their first eight games, including an upset victory against rival Hempfield Area, the top team in the division and No. 3 in the classification. The IceCats also own wins against division rival Franklin Regional, in addition to Northeast Division leader Armstrong and Meadville Area, which is second in its own division. Greater Latrobe has stayed hot despite a three-week layoff in February where the IceCats didn’t play a game in 24 days.
The IceCats, who play a condensed seven-game schedule in March, have played 15 of 18 scheduled for this season, fewer than any other team in the division and two less than first-place Hempfield Area. Greater Latrobe is back in action, 7:15 p.m. Monday against Penn-Trafford at Kirk Nevin. The IceCats’ suffered a 6-5 loss against Penn-Trafford on Dec. 1. Greater Latrobe is scheduled to play its last home game on March 22 against West Allegheny before the regular-season finale on March 30 at Hampton.
The usual suspects, who have paced the IceCats’ during their recent run, led the way again on Thursday against Plum.
Schall posted a six-point night with two goals and four helpers, his second six-point effort of the season and second in five games. Myers had two goals and four points, while J.D. Robinson also found the back of the net twice. Louie Amatucci scored and added an assist, while Reid West also tallied his first varsity goal. Noah Guidos, Fletcher Harvey, Josh Coffee and Jack Beddick provided assists.
Schall has 24 goals and 35 points in 14 games played this season. Schall’s 24 goals are second in the classification and his 35 points rank fourth in Class AA. Schall, who finished No. 11 in Class AA scoring last season, has points in 33 of his last 38 games played with 44 goals and 75 points during that span. Schall has 15 goals and 25 points in his last six games played.
Myers has eight goals and 28 points in 15 games played this season. Myers, who is tied for seventh in Class AA scoring, has eight goals and 21 points in his last eight games. His 20 assists are third in Class AA scoring. Robinson has scored eight goals and 14 points in his last six games, while Harvey scored three goals and eight points in his last eight.
Vinny Amatucci stopped all nine shots faced for his fifth win and first shutout of the season. Amatucci, who recorded the fifth shutout of his career, has allowed seven goals in his last three starts — all wins — with 60 saves on 67 shots.
The IceCats pounded Plum (0-14-0-1) at the outset with four first-period goals and a 20-6 advantage in shots. Greater Latrobe continued its run in the second period, outshooting the Mustangs, 13-2, and netting three more goals for a 7-0 advantage through two periods. Joe Miller stopped 33 of 41 shots, as Greater Latrobe outpaced Plum, 8-1, in third-period shots.
Robinson opened the scoring 1:24 into the game from Schall and Guidos, while Myers made it a 2-0 game at the 4:48 mark from Schall. West netted his first goal from Harvey and Schall finished a big first period with a power-play goal from Coffee and Beddick.
Robinson started the second period the same way he opened the first, scoring a quick goal at 1:11 from Schall and Myers. Myers netted his second of the game from Schall and Louie Amatucci, making it 6-0 at 6:08. Louie Amatucci capped the second period with an unassisted goal.
Schall scored the lone goal of the third period, and his second of the game, short-handed at 14:48 to complete the scoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.