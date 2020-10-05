The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg announced that Hayley Schaetzle has stepped down as the head women’s basketball coach. Schaetzle will be moving to Buffalo to join her husband Thurman and support him while he serves in his role as assistant men’s basketball coach at Canisius College.
Schaetzle, who finished her third season, was named the 2019-20 AMCC Coach of the Year, after guiding the Bobcats to a semifinal appearance in the AMCC Tournament.
“It has been a blessing to serve our young women in blue and gold these past three years,” Schaetzle said. “I look forward to watching Pitt-Greensburg Women’s Basketball reach newfound heights in the coming seasons.”
After an 8-17 overall and 7-11 in conference record in 2018-19, Schaetzle led the Bobcats to their first winning season since 2014-15. She piloted the Blue and Gold to the fourth seed in the AMCC Tournament and a quarterfinal victory over Penn State Behrend, the team’s first playoff victory in four years.
Blairsville’s Sidney McCully and Maddy Coddington, of Greensburg Central Catholic, played for the UPG women, locally.
“We would like to thank Hayley for her time here at Pitt-Greensburg,” Pitt-Greensburg Director of Athletics Jeromy Yetter said. “She will be missed, and we certainly appreciate everything she has done with our women’s basketball program, as our Senior Woman Administrator, and supporter of our entire campus. We wish her and Thurm the best as they move on to the next chapter in their lives.”
Under her guidance, Nadege Durand collected her second-consecutive First Team honor and with a 17-point effort against Alfred State, became the 13th player in program history to eclipse 1,000 points for her career.
Success under Schaetzle was not only limited to just on the court as the women’s basketball squad earned the AMCC’s Team Peak Performer Award by posting the highest cumulative team GPA throughout the conference. In her first season as head coach, Schaetzle immediately made an impact off the court as Pitt-Greensburg earned a spot on the 2017-18 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll.
