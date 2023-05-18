LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY – ULMS Racing Series made its first season visit for the $4,000-to-win Willie and Conda McConnell Memorial, which brought out a tremendously strong field of 39 Late Model competitors. Gregg Satterlee made his return pay off, having bested the region’s top drivers for his second straight McConnell Memorial victory.
Satterlee found his way around leader Chub Frank at the halfway mark with Alex Ferree in tow; a caution with five laps to go set up for a dramatic finish. Satterlee led over Ferree and Mason Zeigler when the green flew, but Frank passed Zeigler for third, and Satterlee took the win. Fifth was Dylan Yoder, followed by Lernerville regular Tyler Dietz in sixth.
“It’s a good win for us,” Satterlee said. “We’ve not been getting to race a lot this year with all the rain, but we tried a few things tonight. The racetrack tonight seemed a lot like Firecracker 100 conditions and I’m sure everyone knows that’s not our sweet spot, but we tried some new things tonight and it went in the right direction so hopefully when we come back in June, we got something for them.”
Dan Kuriger turned in a strong performance, collecting his first victory of the season in the 410 Sprint Car main event. Kuriger started alongside pole sitter George Hobaugh Jr. in the 25-lap main event. From the drop of the green, he was the fastest car on the track. Kuriger quickly passed Hobaugh for the lead out of turn two and immediately found himself with a pack containing AJ Flick and Darin Gallagher on his tail tank. Flick and Hobaugh exchanged slide jobs for the third spot in the early going, while Gallagher took the second position.
Making his way forward with precision was Week 2 feature winner Brandon Spithaler early on from his 10th starting spot. Flick made his way around Gallagher for second, while Spithaler also picked his way forward for the third spot just past the halfway point. Flick looked to have a good run on the top in a bid to challenge for the lead with 10 laps to go but put his right rear just off the brim of turn four, enabling Spithaler to take the second spot from him.
With five laps to go, Spithaler had climbed to less than a half second off of Kuriger’s tail and looked to make a pass for the potential win as he threw a slide job with two laps to go that cleared Kuriger in turns one and two. However, Kuriger used the top-side momentum to rocket back around Spithaler to hold the lead. Flick finished third in front of Gallagher and Hobaugh.
Erick Rudolph – from Ransomville, New York – won the Big Block Modified feature convincingly.
From the eighth starting position, Rudolph made his way to fourth in three laps. Then on lap seven, Rudolph put his car ahead of Brian Swartzlander and Garrett Krummert to take the lead. Ultimately, the successful New York pilot finished ahead of a stellar group, including Krummert, Rex King Jr., Swartzlander and Jeremiah Shingledecker.
Once again, Tyler Dietz, fresh off a solid sixth-place finish in the Late Model main event, closed the night with his second feature win of the year, winning a late-race battle with Cody Koteles. Rounding out the top five were Brian Daugherty, Tim Bish and Chase Lambert.
After sustaining its third rainout in four weeks, the big half-mile will make another attempt at Fast-Five racing Saturday – Armed Forces Night – with the Crate Late Models leading the way. Also appearing will be the Penn Ohio Pro Stocks, Pure Stocks, Strictly Stocks and Modified 4 Cylinders.
Gates open at 5 p.m., with racing at 7 p.m.
As the Jesse Sterbutzel Memorial approaches, the Crate Late Model competitors look forward to two more weeks of track time before the $10,000 to-win event June 3.
After falling one spot short of a big win in the Billy Winn Classic last week, Kyle Lee got a measure of redemption by winning Friday night. The 25-lap Late Model event win was the second of his Bedford career and came in dominating fashion in the Doug Timmons-owned car. In the accompanying URC sprint car race, Jason Shultz scored his second Bedford win.
Brian Weyandt Jr. was the survivor of the Semi Late Model event. At the same time, Charlie Clise took the Pure Stock feature before Josh Corbin won in the 4 Cylinders for his first-ever win.
Chuck Clise was the pole sitter and early leader in the Late Model event when Kyle Lee, who started fifth, took the lead on lap eight and sailed to the victory.
As Lee swept to a win, Chuck Clise and Jeff Rine followed, over seven seconds behind. Sponaugle and Weaver completed the top five.
Jason Shultz dominated the URC event. He started on the pole and led the distance. Josh Weller and Derek Locke thrilled the fans by trading the second spot several times. Still, Shultz won by almost six seconds over Locke, Weller, Ronald Nowarski and Adam Carberry, completing the top five.
One URC heat featured a unique caution period as a dog got loose from somewhere and appeared running around in turn two. The dog escaped without injury and was safely escorted from the area.
Canadian Mark Sammut claimed his eighth career ISMA feature win late Saturday, May 13, and into the early hours of Sunday, May 14, with a score at the 2023 ISMA/MSS merged series opener at Jennerstown Speedway.
After a rain-filled day in western Pennsylvania delayed the racing program several hours, Sammut outlasted runner-up Ben Seitz in the Vic Miller No. 11 and former ISMA champion Kyle Edwards for the victory in the 50-lapper. Johnny Benson Jr. and Trent Stephens rounded out the top five. Mike McVetta and Rich Reid finished sixth and seventh as the last cars on the lead lap. Jerry Curran was running at the end, two laps down to the top seven. Fourteen cars started the 50-lap feature.
Other winners of the weekly racing program at Jennerstown were Owen Houpt (Late Models), Doug Glessner (Modifieds), Will Hemminger (Pro Stocks), Richard Meehleib (Street Stocks), Darin Mauzy (Chargers) and RJ Dallape (Fast Fours).
