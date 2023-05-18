LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY – ULMS Racing Series made its first season visit for the $4,000-to-win Willie and Conda McConnell Memorial, which brought out a tremendously strong field of 39 Late Model competitors. Gregg Satterlee made his return pay off, having bested the region’s top drivers for his second straight McConnell Memorial victory.

Satterlee found his way around leader Chub Frank at the halfway mark with Alex Ferree in tow; a caution with five laps to go set up for a dramatic finish. Satterlee led over Ferree and Mason Zeigler when the green flew, but Frank passed Zeigler for third, and Satterlee took the win. Fifth was Dylan Yoder, followed by Lernerville regular Tyler Dietz in sixth.

Reach DJ Johnson at dj1360rpm@aol.com.

