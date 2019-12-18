Saltsburg defeated the Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team, 59-21, during a District 6 Heritage Conference game Tuesday.
Kaelyn Adams led Ligonier Valley with seven points and eight rebounds while Carol Woods totaled six points. Liz Crissman had eight rebounds and two points for LV while Katie Lawson pulled down six rebounds. Haley Boyd also posted four points and three steals for the Lady Rams.
Abbie Dickie guided Saltsburg (3-3) with a game-high 22 points, including a pair of three-pointers. Karly Cindric also tallied 12 points with three triples.
The Lady Trojans jumped out to a strong start with a 21-8 lead through one quarter. Saltsburg outscored Ligonier Valley, 16-5, in the second quarter and held a 37-13 halftime lead. The Lady Trojans bested LV, 16-5 in the third quarter.
Ligonier Valley (1-4) will travel to Blairsville on Thursday for another Heritage Conference contest.
———
SALTSBURG (59)
Simpson 3-0-7; Dickie 8-4-22; Battistelli 1-1-3; Plowman 2-1-7; Best 1-0-2; Cindric 4-1-12; Kiser 1-0-2; Guthrie 1-0-2; Fink 1-0-2. Totals, 22-7(17)—59
LIGONIER VALLEY (21)
Adams 2-2-7; Woods 2-0-6; Jasper 1-0-2; Boyd 2-0-4; Crissman 1-0-2. Totals, 8-2(2)—21
Score by Quarters
Saltsburg 21 16 16 6 — 59 Ligonier Valley 8 5 5 4 — 21
Three-point field goals: Woods-2, Adams; Cindric-3, Dickie-2, Plowman-2, Simpson
