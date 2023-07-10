St. Anthony’s Society (19-5) benefited from timely hitting while taking advantage of defensive miscues in an 11-1 win over Frontier Club (2-20) Saturday, July 8, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball play.
The Saints plated three runs in the home half of the opening inning, then added two more in the third for a 5-0 lead. After the Wagoneers plated a single run in the top of the fourth inning, St. Anthony’s responded with four in the bottom of the fifth for a 9-1 advantage. With Frontier Club unable to find an answer at the plate, the Saints scored a pair in the bottom of the sixth frame to invoke the 10-run mercy rule for an 11-1 win.
St. Anthony’s had a wealth of extra-base hits, led by Joey Crimboli, who was 3 for 4 with two triples, one double and four runs scored. Aiden Upole was 1 for 3 with one double.
Cason Long was 2 for 3 for the Saints, scoring three runs in the game, while teammate Ethan Haydo was 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Liam Smith was 1 for 3 in the game, while teammates Max Dlugos and Zach Theys scored one run apiece for the Saints.
Kohl Erret was 1 for 2 with one double and one run scored for Frontier Club. Avery Chappel was 1 for 3 with one double, while teammates Blaise Bayus and Anthony Tuschong were each 1 for 2 in the game.
Evan Springob was the winning pitcher for St. Anthony’s as he struck out four batters and issued one base on balls. Donovan Trimble made a mound appearance for the Saints as he walked three batters in the game. Upole took the hill as well for St. Anthony’s, striking out a pair and walking two.
Bayus took the loss for the Wagoneers as he struck out two batters and walked a pair. He was relieved by Nick Bauer, who struck out two and issued one free pass. Frontier Club committed eight errors in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.