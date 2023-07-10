St. Anthony’s Society (19-5) benefited from timely hitting while taking advantage of defensive miscues in an 11-1 win over Frontier Club (2-20) Saturday, July 8, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball play.

The Saints plated three runs in the home half of the opening inning, then added two more in the third for a 5-0 lead. After the Wagoneers plated a single run in the top of the fourth inning, St. Anthony’s responded with four in the bottom of the fifth for a 9-1 advantage. With Frontier Club unable to find an answer at the plate, the Saints scored a pair in the bottom of the sixth frame to invoke the 10-run mercy rule for an 11-1 win.

