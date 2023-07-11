Cason Long of St. Anthony’s

Cason Long of St. Anthony’s earned the win on the hill for the Saints Sunday, July 9, as he struck out eight batters and walked a pair. Long is shown in a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball game played last week against the Derry Ukes.

 FILE PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

St. Anthony’s Society (20-5) held off Bardine’s (21-4) by a 4-2 score Sunday, July 9, in a meeting of two elite Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball teams.

The Saints plated one run in the top of the opening frame for an early one-run advantage before the Meat Links knotted the score with one run in the home half of the second inning. St. Anthony’s plated a pair in the top of the fourth inning for a 3-1 advantage, then padded that lead with a solo run in the top of the seventh for a 4-1 lead. Bardine’s responded with one run in the home half of the seventh and final frame but were unable to close the gap any further.

