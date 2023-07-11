St. Anthony’s Society (20-5) held off Bardine’s (21-4) by a 4-2 score Sunday, July 9, in a meeting of two elite Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball teams.
The Saints plated one run in the top of the opening frame for an early one-run advantage before the Meat Links knotted the score with one run in the home half of the second inning. St. Anthony’s plated a pair in the top of the fourth inning for a 3-1 advantage, then padded that lead with a solo run in the top of the seventh for a 4-1 lead. Bardine’s responded with one run in the home half of the seventh and final frame but were unable to close the gap any further.
Ethan Haydo led the Saints at the plate as he was 3 for 3 with one double and two runs scored, while teammate Zach Theys was 1 for 3 with one double and two runs scored. Evan Springob and Donovan Trimble each went 1 for 3 with one single apiece for St. Anthony’s.
Miles Smith was 2 for 3 with two singles for the Meat Links, followed by teammates Mason Eicher, Vinny Razza and Tyler Samide, who were each 1 for 3 with one single apiece. Ben Hantz scored both runs for Bardine’s.
Cason Long earned the win on the hill for the Saints as he struck out eight batters and walked a pair. Theys made a mound appearance for St. Anthony’s as he struck out one batter and walked two. Joey Crimboli also pitched for the Saints as he issued one base on balls.
Joey Razza took the loss for Bardine’s as he went the distance, giving up four runs on six hits in seven innings of work. He struck out four batters and issued one free pass.
Each team committed two errors in the game.
