Cason Long turned in a seven-strikeout performance on the hill and hit two doubles at the plate Thursday, July 6, as St. Anthony’s Society (18-5) earned an 11-2 victory over Cooperstown (9-13) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball play.

St. Anthony’s held an early 3-0 lead with two runs in the top of the first inning and one in the second. After the Vets responded with one run in the bottom of the second frame, neither team scored again until the top of the sixth inning, when the Saints plated three runs for a 6-1 advantage. The team iced the game in the seventh and final frame as five runs crossed home plate for an 11-2 Saints’ win.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.