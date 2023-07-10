Cason Long turned in a seven-strikeout performance on the hill and hit two doubles at the plate Thursday, July 6, as St. Anthony’s Society (18-5) earned an 11-2 victory over Cooperstown (9-13) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball play.
St. Anthony’s held an early 3-0 lead with two runs in the top of the first inning and one in the second. After the Vets responded with one run in the bottom of the second frame, neither team scored again until the top of the sixth inning, when the Saints plated three runs for a 6-1 advantage. The team iced the game in the seventh and final frame as five runs crossed home plate for an 11-2 Saints’ win.
Long was 2 for 3 with two doubles and three runs scored, followed by Joey Crimboli, who was 2 for 4 with two runs scored for St. Anthony’s. Ethan Haydo had the team’s other extra-base hit – also a double – as he was 1 for 3 with two runs scored for the Saints, while teammate Evan Springob was 1 for 2 with one run scored. Zach Theys was 1 for 4 with one run scored, while Hunter Dumnich and Liam Smith each scored one run for the Saints.
Will Austraw was 2 for 3 at the plate for Cooperstown, followed by Frank Orzehowski, Liam McMahen and Colton Sanders, who were each 1 for 3 in the game. Jeffrey David scored two runs for the Vets.
Long was the winning pitcher for the Saints as he struck out seven batters and walked three. He was relieved by Theys, who was equally impressive as he fanned eight batters and walked a pair.
McMahen was on the losing side of the hill as he struck out one batter and issued one base on balls. Chase Lukon pitched in the game for the Vets as he struck out three and walked six. Austraw also saw time on the mound for Cooperstown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.