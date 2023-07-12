The St. Joe’s Owls (21-5) plated four runs in the opening inning against St. Anthony’s Society (20-6) Monday, July 10, then held on for a 5-3 victory in a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball game.
After the Saints scored three runs in the top of the opening inning, the Owls responded with four in the home half of the frame for a 4-3 advantage. The Owls plated an insurance run in the bottom of the third inning for a 5-3 lead as neither team was able to score in the game’s final four innings of play.
Carter Urban was a perfect 3 for 3 with one run scored for St. Joe’s, followed by Brody Chismar, who was 1 for 3 with one run scored. Parker Hannah was 1 for 2 in the game, while teammates Cole Short, Josh Short and Robert Visnick scored one run apiece for the Owls. Anthony Matthews was 1 for 1 with a single.
Cason Long led the Saints at the plate as he was 2 for 3 with one home run and one run scored. Teammate Ethan Haydo had the other extra-base hit for the team as he was 1 for 3 with one double and one run scored. Evan Springob was 2 for 3 in the game, while Zach Theys was 1 for 2 with one run scored. Seth Spillar was 1 for 2 for St. Anthony’s, while Donovan Trimble was 1 for 3.
Matthews earned the win on the mound for St. Joe’s as he struck out three batters and walked a pair. Sam Hochard also pitched in the game as he issued one base on balls in his mound appearance for the Owls.
Theys took the loss for the Saints as he struck out two batters and walked a pair. Aiden Upole also saw time on the hill for St. Anthony’s as he struck out one batter and issued one free pass.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
