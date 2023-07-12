St. Anthony's left fielder Seth Spillar catches a fly ball

Seth Spillar was 1 for 2 for St. Anthony’s during the Saints’ 5-3 loss Monday, July 10, against St. Joe’s. Spillar is shown catching a fly ball in left field during a July 5 game against the Derry Ukes.

 FILE PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

The St. Joe’s Owls (21-5) plated four runs in the opening inning against St. Anthony’s Society (20-6) Monday, July 10, then held on for a 5-3 victory in a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball game.

After the Saints scored three runs in the top of the opening inning, the Owls responded with four in the home half of the frame for a 4-3 advantage. The Owls plated an insurance run in the bottom of the third inning for a 5-3 lead as neither team was able to score in the game’s final four innings of play.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

