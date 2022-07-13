A big fourth inning for St. Anthony’s lifted it to a 10-4 win over FOE in game two of the best-of-three semifinals of the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League playoffs Tuesday.
With the win, the Saints knock last year’s champion Eagles out of the playoffs. St. Anthony’s will face St. Joe’s/Bardine’s in game one of the best-of-three championship series that is set to start on July 15 with a game time of 7 p.m.
“Very happy with the win,” St. Anthony’s manager Anthony Haydo. “I’m happy that the guys battled adversity and came back and didn’t hang their heads.”
Part of the adversity Haydo speaks of is his team’s six errors on the day.
“We just got done telling them that they can’t play that style of baseball and expect to beat either of the teams we could face in the championships,” he said. “We have got to clean it up. (In this game,) they sort of let the ball dictate where they were going. They need to be aggressive and attack it.”
The Saints took the early lead, going up 2-0 in the top of the first inning. Damian Newsome hit into a fielder’s choice that saw Newsome out at first base, but it allowed two runners to score.
FOE answered in the back-half of the inning. Bryce Hoke walked and Adam Moreland was hit by a pitch to get on base. Next, Ethan Goughneour hit a single to score Hoke, making it 2-1.
Moreland would take home on a Ryan Dettling called out to tie the game at 2-all.
The Eagles would take the lead when Austin Frye hit a single to right field to plate a run, breaking the deadlock at 3-2.
After two scoreless innings, the Saints’ found salvation in its offense which sprung to life in the top of the fourth.
St. Anthony’s tied the game on an RBI-single by Evan Springbob.
The Saints gained the 4-3 lead when Aidan Upole stole home on a wild pitch.
Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Cason Young would take the ball long to left field and off the fence for a triple that scored three runs pushing the Saints’ lead to 7-3.
After a Newsome strikeout, Ethan Haydo hit a sac fly centerfield that scored Young, giving St. Anthony’s an 8-3 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, FOE gained a run back when Frye hit into a fielder’s choice that plated a run as the Eagles cut into the lead at 8-4
The Saints would strike again in the top of the sixth when Springbob stole home on a throw to second base.
A wild pitch would score the last Saints’ run of the game, giving St. Anthony’s the 10-4 lead.
“We like to be aggressive on the bases and that turns into runs,” manager Haydo said. “And we had some big hits as well.”
The Eagles could not get any runners across the plate in either the bottom of the sixth or seventh, giving the Saints the win and advancing them to the championship series.
Bardine’s 9, St. Joe’s 5
Bardine’s Meat Links avoided elimination rallying late to even the semifinal series at 1-1with its 9-5 win over St. Joe’s in Tuesday’s second game at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
After one inning, the Owls owned a 3-1 lead, bolstered by three doubles in the bottom of the first.
The Meat Links evened the score at 3-all in the top of the third. It was a short-lived tie as St. Joe’s took the lead again in the bottom of the inning, making it a 4-1 game.
The Owls added another run in the bottom of the fourth to extend their lead to 5-3.
Bardine’s started to show signs of life in the top of the fifth when it cut the Owls’ lead to 5-4.
In the top of the sixth, the Meat Links delivered five runs to take a commanding 9-5 lead.
The Owls were unable to answer in the bottom of the sixth or seventh as Bardine’s forced a deciding game three.
Game three will take place today at 7 p.m.
