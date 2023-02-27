20230227.jpg

The SVC women’s basketball team poses for a photo after winning the 2023 Presidents’ Athletic Conference championship Saturday.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The St. Vincent College women’s basketball team defeated visiting Chatham University 68-52 in a sold-out Robert S. Carey Student Center to win the 2023 Presidents’ Athletic Conference championship and earn a berth in the NCAA Division III National Championship Tournament Saturday.

Facing a seven-point halftime deficit, the Bearcats (22-4) outscored the Cougars (19-8) 45-22 over the game’s final 20 minutes to win their third PAC title in five years and earn their fourth trip to the NCAA tournament.

