Ryan Bushey and Alex Graham captured first-place in their respective divisions during the 53rd annual Tom Mailey Memorial Junior Golf Tournament held Monday at Latrobe Elks Golf Club.
Bushey of Derry Area fired a 77 to win the 17-18-year-old division. Meanwhile, Graham also shot a 77 to top the 15-16-year-old division.
Logan Smith finished runner-up in the older division with a round of 81. Hunter Jurica and John Kraje both fired 78s in the younger division. However, Jurica won the first playoff hole to finish runner-up.
This year’s tournament featured 17 golfers.
Patrick Mailey thanked Latrobe Elks head golf pro Craig Yutzy and Latrobe Elks Lodge 907 for hosting the event.
The junior golf event is held in honor of Tom Mailey, a 1958 graduate of Latrobe High School and a 1962 graduate of West Point. Mailey graduated with honors and majored in literature and nuclear physics at West Point. He was enrolled in a graduate masters and doctorate program in nuclear physics at Ohio State University when he lost his life in an automobile accident in 1964.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.