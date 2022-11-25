The 28th annual Turkey Trot 5K run/walk took place Thursday at Latrobe's Memorial Stadium. Runners and walkers of all ages braves 25-degree weather for the sunny 9 a.m. start. Brent Kennedy of Jeannette took first place in the 5K run with a time of 15:24. In the walk portion of the event, Shelby Meholic of Latrobe took first with a time of 36:45.
1. Brent Kennedy, 27, Jeannette, 15:24
2. Tyler Lundquist, 31, 16:02
4. Dante Frescura, 19, 16:33
5. Ben Coler, 15, Greenville, SC 16:48
6. August Lawrence, 18, 17:39
7. Justin Petrovich, 31, Latrobe, 18:10
8. Andrew Boyd, 34, 18:36
9. Charlie Banks, 17, Blairsville, 18:43
10. David An, 19, Latrobe, 18:43
1. Shelby Meholic, 63, Latrobe, 36:45
2. Richard Santella, 66, Derry, 37:33
3. Christine Runkle, 34, Acme, 39:14
4. Maggi Wnek, 42, Latrobe, 39:38
5. Steve Jupena, 61, Greensburg, 41:14
6. Nathan Darazio, 43, Blairsville, 41:45
7. Kristine Meyer, 48, Downingtown, 41:55
8. Isaac Echard, 22, Greensburg, 42:09
9. Carrie Veanman, 53, 40:50
10. Jen Bauer, 44, Latrobe, 40:57
