The Ligonier Valley cross-country teams opened the 2022 competitive season by traveling to Somerset for a nonconferencee meet against, Somerset, Richland, Turkeyfoot and North Star Wednesday.
Both of the Rams teams, as well as North Star and Turkeyfoot, teams lacked the official number of runners to qualify as a team winner. Richland girls scored 26 points to Somerset’s 33 to win the meet. In the boys’ meet, it was Somerset 22 to Richland 37.
In the individual race scoring both the LV teams put on a display of great running. Out of a field of 23 runners LV’s Aidan Brisendine finished third, Landon Wible finished eighth and Ethan Wells finished 11th.
The LV Girls also displayed good running times. Leading the LV girls was Clara Wallace with a second overall finish followed by Katia Gunter in fifth place, Lyla Barr in 10th place and Madison Emert finished in 21st place.
The LV CC Teams will open its District 7 competition at home, Antiochian Village, against Indiana Area and Norwin on Sept. 13.
The Ligonier Valley Rams boys golf team lost a Class 2A, Section 2 match to Greensburg Central Catholic Thursday 208-204 at Champion Lakes Golf Course. Josh Harbert from LV was the medalist shooting a 37 while Angelo Bonesio was the low scorer for GCC shooting a 40. With the loss, Ligonier Valley falls to 4-4 in section play while GCC improves to 7-2.
Ligonier Valley: Josh Harbert 37, Will Morford 41, Luke Lentz 41, Tyler Jones 44, Brody McIntosh 45.
The Ligonier Valley Rams fought hard against the Lady Golden Lions but fell short of a victory dropping their record to 1-4. The final score was 9-1. Rams keeper Allyson Steffey had 21 saves. Senior Kiersten Auman scored the Rams’ only goal. Senior Maddy Manges showed great leadership on the field for the Rams. The Rams now stand at 1-4, while Greensburg Salem improves to 3-3.
Ligonier Goals: Kiersten Auman
GS: Ashley Smith, Olivia Smith, Maddie Krofcheck, Kayla Ramer, Taylor Carr, Sophia Kunkle, Emily King, Alice Wilkinson, Paytan Henry
Greater Latrobe defeated Armstrong Thursday in a Class 3A, Section 1 match 5-0. In singles play, Avery Massaro, Taylor Shanefelter and Josie Marts won for Greater Latrobe.
The Wildcat teams of Bridget McHugh/Brooke Coll and Julia Fetter/Maria Fetter won in double’s competition.
Greater Latrobe’s overall record now stands at 4-2 (overall), 4-1 (in section).
The Wildcats will host Penn-Trafford on Sept. 12.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
