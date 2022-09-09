The Ligonier Valley cross-country teams opened the 2022 competitive season by traveling to Somerset for a nonconferencee meet against, Somerset, Richland, Turkeyfoot and North Star Wednesday.

Both of the Rams teams, as well as North Star and Turkeyfoot, teams lacked the official number of runners to qualify as a team winner. Richland girls scored 26 points to Somerset’s 33 to win the meet. In the boys’ meet, it was Somerset 22 to Richland 37.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

