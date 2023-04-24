Roughhouse Wrestling and TOP GUN FITNESS of Building Bodeez celebrate their athletes this season.
Derry Legend and former collegiate wrestling standout Travis Shaffer took the helm of Roughhouse this past year working alongside trainer/owner of Building Bodeez, Shawn Horwat.
The club, formerly owned by Blaise Mucci and Jamie Beatrice, grew to new heights in its eighth season largely based upon its cooperative and collaborative approach with other renowned local clubs like Silo, Silent Victory, Young Guns WC, and Rob Waller’s ALL AMERICAN WC.
Roughhouse season ends with two state champs, 12 PA Keystone State qualifiers, 20 PJW State Qualifiers, 21 Future Areas and 20 KWL place winners. The K-6 club continues all year long with wrestling and youth fitness classes, is located at 154 Pandora Road in Derry Township, and can be found online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.