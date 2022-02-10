The St. Vincent College men’s basketball team was unable to recover Wednesday night from a sluggish first half in a 78-61 loss at Presidents’ Athletic Conference foe Westminster.
Osyon Jones led three SVC scorers in double figures, bucketing 15 points, while Jayven Millen tallied 13 points and Nelson Etuk an 11 on a 5-for-7 mark from the floor, while adding 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.
The Bearcats shot a 47% from the field, including a robust 59% (16-for-27) mark over the second half, but they were unable to recover from a 15-point halftime deficit.
In the first half, Westminster went on a 14-4 run to double up the Bearcats, 24-12, with 5:28 left before the break.
A dunk from Millien, a jumper from Davon Jackson and a three-pointer by Dominic Jennings brought SVC to within 10, 29-19, with just over two minutes left in the half, but Westminster scored eight straight points to up its advantage to 37-19 with 30 seconds to go. A buzzer-beating three-pointer from Millien sent the Bearcats into the locker room trailing 37-22.
In the second half, the Bearcats scored on 10 of their final 16 possessions, but the 18-point deficit proved too much to overcome.
Along with his 13 points, Millien also led SVC with four steals.
Four players scored in double figures for the Titans, led by 20 points from Daniel Ritter and 19 from Tyler James. Josh Hutcherson added 17 points and 12 rebounds.
The Bearcats are back in action at 3 p.m. Saturday welcoming Franciscan University to the Robert S. Carey Student Center.
