Greater Latrobe standout junior Nate Roth returned to the lineup in the biggest way possible.
Standout senior Jack Pletcher picked up another significant win against a highly-ranked opponent, and the Wildcats turned in their biggest effort of the year when they needed it the most with a 42-20 victory at Hempfield Area during a WPIAL Class 3A, sub-section 2B on Wednesday.
Greater Latrobe won nine of 12 contested bouts, as the Wildcats upped their record to 3-0 overall, including 2-0 in sub-section action.
“I thought we went in and did what we set out to do,” Greater Latrobe coach Mark Mears said. “We are working towards our goals and this entire team worked as a unit to win convincingly. They are a family, unselfish and want to achieve great things.”
Roth and Pletcher had the biggest wins of the night for the Wildcats.
Roth returned to the lineup for the first time in eight months and defeated defending state champion Briar Priest, 8-5, at 138 pounds.
Roth underweight a second shoulder surgery following the 2020-2021 season in which he finished 19-8 overall and fourth in the Class 3A WPIAL Southwest Regional Tournament. Roth also battled Priest throughout the year, and while he came up short in four of those matches, the margin separating the two was only six points.
Roth extracted his revenge on Wednesday against the defending state champion.
Charlie Messich picked up a 15-0 technical fall against Bradan Bronson at 145 pounds, but Pletcher followed it up with a 3-1 win overtime against Lucas Kapusta at 152 pounds.
Mears felt that Roth and Pletcher’s wins were significant wins for the Wildcats on Wednesday.
“Those two matches were fantastic,” Mears said. “For Nate being out so long, and to turn in that performance not only shows his ability, but his character. Jack beating Kapusta was monster big for us, as it pretty much put the match out of reach. Jack is getting better and better. He is working tirelessly. I am happy for both of them.”
Luke Willochell (106), Leo Joseph (113), Vinny Kilkeary (120), Wyatt Schmucker (160), Sam Snyder (172), Corey Boerio (215) and Wyatt Held (285) also picked up wins for the Wildcats.
The match started at 215 pounds, and the Wildcats won the first five matches, including four by pinfall for a massive 27-0 lead.
Boerio opened the match with a 7-3 decision against Elijah Binakonsky and Held pinned Zach Werner in 1:09. Willochell pinned Tanner Tragesser in 31 seconds and Joseph followed it up with a pinfall victory 20 seconds into the second period versus Owen Caracciolo. Kilkeary, ranked No. 2 in the state, pinned Logan Williams in 1:13, as Greater Latrobe took command.
“Willochell and Joseph are quietly going about their business as young freshmen,” Mears said. “They are improving rapidly and are hungry to learn in the room. They are a wicked 1-2 punch. Then, that’s followed by Vinny Kilkeary. We sometimes take Vinny for granted, he is so consistent in his wrestling. He is a wrestler for younger teammates to follow.”
Ethan Lebin scored a technical fall against Lucio Angelicchio and Eli Carr a major decision versus Jacob Braun to make it 27-9, but two wins in the next three matches from Roth and Pletcher upped Greater Latrobe’s lead to 33-9.
Mears was also happy with the upper end of his lineup, pointing out Snyder and Held at 172 and 285 pounds, respectively.
“They both did a nice job and are improving quickly right now,” Mears said. “Held is ranked No. 4 in the WPIAL and is starting to realize how good he can be. Snyder just needs to keep believing.”
Mears was pleased with Schmucker’s win at 160 pounds, in addition to Boerio’s four-point win at 215 pounds. Boerio is ranked No. 1 in the WPIAL at his weight class.
“Corey has come so far,” Mears said. “I thought he handled Binakonsky soundly. Corey has learned to take control of the match and score early and that’s a huge factor.”
Greater Latrobe captured the season-opening Hickory Tournament and also placed fourth at King of the Mountain earlier this season. Next up on the schedule is the annual Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) Tournament at Kiski Area on Friday and Saturday.
Greater Latrobe has won the prestigious tournament 12 times, tied with Greensburg Salem for second-most first-place finishes in WCCA history. Mears would like to add to that list, but he’s aware of the pitfalls following a significant win like Wednesday’s at Hempfield Area.
“My challenge is to hit the reset button and come out sharp on Friday night,” Mears said. “There is no time for a letdown.”
———
GREATER LATROBE 42,
HEMPFIELD AREA 20
215 — Corey Boerio (Gr. Latrobe) d. Elijah Binakonsky, 7-3
285 — Wyatt Held (Gr. Latrobe) p. Zach Werner, 1:09
106 — Luke Willochell (Gr. Latrobe) p. Tanner Tragesser, 0:31
113 — Leo Joseph (Gr. Latrobe) p. Owen Caracciolo, 2:20
120 — Vinny Kilkeary (Gr. Latrobe) p. Logan Williams, 1:13
126 — Ethan Lebin (Hempfield Area) t.f. Lucio Angelicchio, 15-0
132 — Eli Carr (Hempfield Area) m.d. Jacob Braun, 10-2
138 — Nate Roth (Gr. Latrobe) d. Briar Priest, 8-5
145 — Charlie Messich (Hempfield Area), t.f. Bradan Bronson, 15-0
152 — Jack Pletcher (Gr. Latrobe) d. Lucas Kapusta, 3-1
160 — Wyatt Schmucker (Gr. Latrobe) d. Connor Chillinsky, 7-2
172 — Sam Snyder (Gr. Latrobe) p. Daniel Beck, 1:29
189 — Cody Stepanik (Hempfield Area) won by forfeit
