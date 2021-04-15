Rohrer's OT goal lift GL lax to win

Mason Rohrer scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Greater Latrobe boys’ lacrosse team defeated Chartiers Valley, 15-14, during an away exhibition on Wednesday.
Rohrer scored four goals, including the game-clinching tally, assisted by Aiden Kammerer, who led the Wildcats (4-3) with seven goals. Nick Stump and Ryan Miele found the back of the net twice. Rohrer, Ben Currie, Stump and Kammerer each recorded an assist during the hard-fought win.
Greater Latrobe outshout Chartiers Valley, 44-30, fielding 29 ground balls to the Colts’ 15. The Wildcats won 27 face-offs and Chartiers Valley won two. Each team had three penalties.
Greater Latrobe hosts Indiana Area for an exhibition match, 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Rossie Field.
