PITTSBURGH – Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger went from a week of virtual meetings and home-school teaching to one of the most masterful efforts of his storied career.
Roethlisberger was superb, as he dismantled the Cincinnati Bengals on a week without practice and kept his Steelers perfect during a 36-10 victory on Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
“I tried to talk coach into seeing if I could take next week off, too,” Roethlisberger joked after the game. “Really just felt nice and rested coming into today.”
Roethlisberger and three teammates – linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and offensive lineman Jerald Hawks – spent the week on the NFL’s coronavirus (COVID-19) list because of contact tracing after Steelers’ tight end Vance McDonald tested positive following last week’s win against Dallas.
Roethlisberger was forced to self-quarantine, and he missed the entire week of practice. But it didn’t bother the 38-year-old, as Roethlisberger finished 27 of 46 for 333 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. Roethlisberger enjoyed back-to-back 300-yard performances for the first time since the middle of the 2018 season.
“Ben’s been doing this for awhile, going 15-plus years being in the league and doing what Ben does,” receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said. “For him, it’s more like backyard football being out there and calling the plays.”
Roethlisberger joked during the week that while his body enjoyed the downtime, serving as a pre-K teacher for his three children wasn’t as fun as playing football. He also spent the week icing his knees and resting his surgically-repaired elbow, as the veteran signal caller didn’t throw a pass until Friday. Roethlisberger didn’t miss a meeting thanks to advances in technology, and he didn’t miss a beat against the Bengals either.
“His health was not a factor, so we had very little reservations about his ability to perform once we got him to the stadium,” head coach Mike Tomlin said.
Pittsburgh has dominated the series against the Bengals, as the Steelers won their 11th straight and also picked up a victory for the 14th time in 15 games, including the playoffs.
The Steelers are the NFL’s last unbeaten team at 9-0 and they’re the first to start with nine straight wins since the 2015 Carolina Panthers won their first 14 games. The Steelers’ nine consecutive wins is the fourth-longest streak overall and the second-longest single-season winning streak in franchise history.
Rookie Chase Claypool caught four passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns, while Diontae Johnson led the way with six receptions for 116 yards and a score. Smith-Schuster also caught nine passes for 77 yards and a touchdown, as Roethlisberger connected at least twice with seven different receivers.
“The skill guys made plays,” Roethlisberger said. “It wasn’t easy out there. The wind was blowing the football around a little bit, but they were able to concentrate and make plays when sometimes plays weren’t there to be made.”
Bengals’ prized rookie quarterback Joe Burrow struggled against the Steelers’ defense and the league’s the top-ranked pass rush. The Steelers brought Burrow down four times, led by T.J. Watt’s two sacks. Watt is tied for the top spot in the league with nine sacks.
“We know who Joe Burrow is,” Watt said. “He’s their franchise quarterback, and we’re just trying to let him know what he can expect when he comes to Pittsburgh.”
The Steelers are 25-4 against rookie quarterbacks since 2004 and have won 14 straight games against signal callers drafted No. 1 overall.
The Steeler defense also held Cincinnati to an 0-for-13 mark on third downs. It was the first time an NFL team held an opponent 0-for-13 or worse on third downs since 2012.
“Third down was complete,” Tomlin said. “We were really good on possession downs, and that defined the day for the group.”
Pittsburgh rushed for just 16 yards in the first half, and 44 yards total, as Roethlisberger led the charge through the air. He completed 17 of 27 passes for 243 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions to stake the Steelers to an early 22-7 lead.
Roethlisberger converted three third downs to three different receivers during a third-quarter scoring drive that gave the Steelers a 29-7 lead. He capped the 12-play, 67-yard drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Claypool, who caught the score in double coverage.
Roethlisberger threw another touchdown pass to Claypool to make it 36-7 in the fourth quarter. It was Roethlisberger’s fourth touchdown pass of the game and Claypool’s second scoring reception after Ray-Ray McCloud 42-yard punt return to the Cincinnati 15-yard line.
“We put points on the board, we scored when we needed to score and we converted when we had to do that,” Roethlisberger said.
Chris Boswell kicked a 41-yard field goal after the Steelers recovered a Bengals’ fumbled punt. Boswell made it a 6-0 game with a 30-yard field goal later in the first quarter.
Then, Roethlisberger took over, as Pittsburgh extended it to a 12-0 lead in the final two minutes of the first quarter.
Roethlisberger connected with Johnson on a 46-yard deep ball to open the 3-play, 74-yard series that lasted just 1:01. He found James Washington for 16 yards and hit Johnson again on a 12-yard slant for the touchdown.
Cincinnati picked up its lone first down of the opening quarter in the final minute of the period. The Steelers outgained the Bengals 140-42 in the first quarter and forced two turnovers for the early lead.
Burrow led the Bengals to their lone score of the first half to start the second quarter, but Roethlisberger responded with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Smith-Schuster that gave the Steelers a 19-7 lead. He converted a third down to Claypool prior to roughing the passer and pass interference penalties, which brought the Steelers inside the 10-yard line.
Boswell kicked his third field goal of the game on the Steelers’ next series, this one from 45 yards, in the final two minutes of the half, pushing Pittsburgh’s lead to a 22-7 advantage.
That was all Roethlisberger needed for another win against the Bengals.
Now, the the Steelers look to keep everybody healthy following a week of uncertainty with the coronavirus. Tomlin said after the game the Steelers will remain in an intensive protocol prior to next week’s game at Jacksonville.
“I don’t know that any of us are comfortable, but we’d better be comfortable with working our tails off to remain COVID-free and safeguard ourselves and each other,” Tomlin said. “It wasn’t a fluid week in terms of dealing with COVID in the manner in which we had to. It’s good to face that and persevere.”
Roethlisberger said the Steelers must continue to stay smart when it comes to the coronavirus.
“Guys are doing a great job of being selfless,” Roethlisberger said. “It’s not always easy to do when you’re on a winning streak. You want to be able to enjoy it, but you have to put your teammates and coaching staff first, so guys have bought into what it takes.”
NOTES: Pittsburgh has scored 24 or more points in each of its first nine games. Prior to this year, the Steelers never opened a season with eight straight games of 24 or more points in franchise history. … The Steeler defense tallied a sack in its 66th straight game, three from the NFL record set by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. … Watt has 24 sacks in his last 19 home games and 29 in 29 career home games. … Roethlisberger registered his 69th career 300-yard passing game, which is a franchise record and seventh-most in NFL history. … Roethlisberger registered the 124th multi-touchdown pass of his career, which is a franchise record and eighth in NFL history. … Boswell has made 25 consecutive field goals, the longest active streak in the NFL. … Steelers CB Cam Sutton forced a fumble in his third straight game, the longest active streak in the league and tied for the ninth-longest since 2000. … Claypool’s seven touchdown receptions are tied for the second-most by a rookie in his first nine career games since 1970. His nine total touchdowns are tied with four other players, including Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk forth the eighth-most by a rookie in his first nine career games since 1970.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.