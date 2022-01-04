PITTSBURGH — Chants of “Let’s go Ben” frequently broke out, as the 63,624 seemingly tried to will Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to victory in what was likely his final game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
By the end of the game, the respectful chorus changed to “Thank you, Ben.”
Then, Roethlisberger took in a moment to soak in the adulation, while celebrating with a victory lap for the fans in attendance following the Steelers’ 26-14 win against the Cleveland Browns on Monday.
“I just wanted to absorb every minute of this place because it’s so special,” Roethlisberger said. “The fans are so special. I wanted to win this game more than anything for them. Obviously, we still have a bigger ... we have another game. There’s a slim chance, but we have to keep fighting.”
Pittsburgh needs to beat Baltimore next Sunday and two-win Jacksonville has to defeat Indianapolis for the Steelers to qualify for the playoffs.
It’s an unlikely scenario, but it’s still a chance. Either way Pittsburgh (8-7-1) will finish at .500 or better for the 18th consecutive season, or every year since the Steelers selected Roethlisberger with the 11th overall pick in the 2004 draft.
Pittsburgh is seeking to make the playoffs for the 12th time with Roethlisberger, who has taken Pittsburgh to three Super Bowls during an 18-year career with two championships.
“Ben did a nice job setting the pace,” Steelers’ coach Mike Tomlin said. “He was singularly focused. It was business as usual, so he was easy to follow. Obviously, it was an emotional night, but he did a good job of setting the post for that approach all week.”
And then after the game, he soaked it all in.
Roethlisberger slapped hands with fans at the north end of the stadium and walked across the field, seemingly taking in what could have been his final performance at Heinz Field.
He unsuccessfully fought back tears, shared a hug with team president Art Rooney II and sat on the same bench he shared with Maurkice Pouncey following last season’s home playoff loss against Cleveland.
Roethlisberger then grabbed the hand of his wife Ashley, hugged his three children and walked into the tunnel, out of sight, as fans continued to shower the long-time quarterback with chants of “Thank you, Ben.”
“This is home,” Roethlisberger said. “I was born in Ohio, but I live here, and I’ll always be here. These fans and this place means so much to me and my family and always will.
“I’ve always said they’re the best fans in all of sports and I’ll stick by it until the day I die. To see all of the signs and jerseys and towels, and to hear them cheer for me ... I don’t know that I’ll ever put it into words. I wish I could bottle it and have it forever, but I will here and in my mind.”
Roethlisberger’s on-field performance — 24 of 46 for 123 yards, with a touchdown and an interception — was remarkable only for its inefficiency. He became the first quarterback since at least 1950 to win a game with more than 40 attempts for fewer than 150 yards.
“To come out on top is all that really matters,” Roethlisberger said. “That’s been the story of my career. It’s not always pretty, but we find a way.”
He had plenty of help.
T.J. Watt finished with a career-high four sacks, as the Steeler defense brought down Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield nine times.
Watt now has the NFL lead with 21.5 sacks, 3.5 ahead of Chicago’s Robert Quinn. He’s the 12th player in league history with a 20-plus sack season, as fans serenaded Watt with chants of “MVP” after each sack. He’s one sack short of the NFL record set by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan in 2001.
Watt also recorded his 71st career sack in 76 games. Only his older brother J.J. Watt and Reggie White have gotten there quicker. J.J. Watt had 20.5 sacks in 2012 and 2014.
Rookie running back Najee Harris ran for a career-best 188 yards and the game-clinching touchdown. A 30-yard run in the third quarter — the longest of his career — moved Harris past Hall of Famer Franco Harris for the franchise record for rookie rushing yards in a season, initially established in 1972. Najee Harris now has 1,172 yards this season.
“He’s a heck of a football player,” Roethlisberger said. “He ran possessed. Some of the things he did was just special, and he gave us the victory.”
Roethlisberger led the offense to the first touchdown of the game. It was the offense’s first first-half touchdown in six games, the franchise’s longest such drought since 1940.
Roethlisberger completed a third-down pass to Chase Claypool and Jadeveon Clowney was whistled for unsportsmanlike conduct when he threw Claypool’s shoe after the tackle. Three plays later, Roethlisberger connected with Diontae Johnson for a five-yard touchdown.
Pittsburgh extended its lead to 10-0 after Mayfield missed a wide-open David Njoku and threw an interception to Ahkello Witherspoon.
Roethlisberger turned back the clock on the series, avoiding the rush to find Pat Freiermuth for a first down and getting a defender to bite on a pump fake to Ray-Ray McCloud for another new set of downs. The Steelers advanced to the 4, but the drive stalled, resulting in a Chris Boswell 22-yard field goal.
Boswell kicked a 30-yard field goal on Pittsburgh’s first drive of the second half, making it a 13-0 game.
Harris’ 30-yard run, the longest of his career, established a new rookie rushing record for the Steelers. Then, Roethlisberger connected with Johnson and Freiermuth, both on third down before Boswell’s kick.
The Browns responded with their first touchdown. Mayfield hit Donovan Peoples-Jones for 39 yards and then Njoku three plays later for a 3-yard touchdown.
But Roethlisberger and the Steelers responded with consecutive field goal drives to make it a 19-7 game.
A 21-yard punt gave Pittsburgh the ball near midfield, and after a first-down run and a third-down conversion, Boswell booted a 50-yard field goal.
Watt and the Steeler defense followed with a monster series.
Nick Chubb had a three-yard loss on first down, Mayfield was sacked by Derrek Tuszka on second down and Wyatt Teller committed a holding call on third-and-17. A false start backed the Browns inside their own 10 and a delay of game to the 5-yard line before a punt gave the Steelers possession at the Cleveland 37-yard line. Boswell kicked his fourth field goal, this one from 48 yards, to give Pittsburgh a 19-7 lead.
The Browns embarked on a 17-play, 76-yard series that ended with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Harrison Bryant.
But an onside kick recovered by Minkah Fitzpatrick and Harris’ 37-yard touchdown run in the final minute put the game out of reach.
Then, Mayfield was picked off with 10 seconds left, giving the crowd one more chance to see Roethlisberger for a victory-formation kneel-down.
“Anyone in football will tell you when you’re on offense, that’s the best play in football ... the best formation, the best play,” Roethlisberger said. “To go out there and take a knee probably made the emotion more real. It wasn’t pretty, but it feels like that’s been my style.
“I think that’s 92 wins at Heinz Field, and that’s what it’s always been about for me, winning football games. This one is more and it’s very special.”
NOTES: Roethlisberger is 92-31 during the regular season at Heinz Field, the third-most wins by a quarterback at a venue, trailing only Tom Brady and his boyhood idol, John Elway. ... If this is it, Roethlisberger will retire in the top-10 in NFL history in three major statistical categories, fifth in yards passing, fifth in regular-season wins and eighth in touchdown passes. ... Roethlisberger is 26-3-1 against the Browns. ... Roethlisberger has 236 touchdown passes at Heinz Field, fourth all-time at a venue behind Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. ... Roethlisberger has 451 career passing touchdowns, seventh-most in NFL history and sixth with one franchise. ... Roethlisberger had 34 first-half pass attempts, second-most in a first-half in his 270 career games. ... Watt has 14.5 sacks against Cleveland in nine games, most in franchise history. He’s sacked Mayfield 8.5 times, most of any quarterback in his career. … Boswell has made 17 of 21 field goal attempts from 50-plus yards. His 81% field goal percentage on attempts from 50-plus yards is the highest in the Super Bowl era. Boswell has made 15 of his last 17 field goal attempts from 50-plus yards, including 10 of his last 11. ... The Steeler defense took over the NFL lead in sacks with 52. It’s the fifth straight year Pittsburgh has led the league in sacks. Watt has never played for a team that hasn’t had the most sacks in the league. ... Cleveland has lost 17 straight regular-season games at Heinz Field. The Browns’ last win came in 2003. ... Pittsburgh swept the Browns in the regular season for the 14th time since the Browns returned in 1999. ... The Steelers are 15-1 against Cleveland in home regular-season finales. ... Pittsburgh is 29-5 all-time at home on Monday Night Football, and the Steelers have won 20 consecutive home Monday night games, a streak that dates back to 1991. ... Pittsburgh has the most Monday night wins with 51, surpassing San Francisco.
