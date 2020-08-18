Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was a full participant on a day where the Pittsburgh Steelers practiced in pads for the first time on Monday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
The team continues to hold its summer training camp at Heinz Field, rather than St. Vincent College because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. All 32 teams were told by Commissioner Roger Goodell to hold training camps at their home facilities because of COVID-19, which means the Steelers didn’t get a chance to report to St. Vincent College for the 55th consecutive year.
Roethlisberger, returning from season-ending elbow surgery, did not visibly show any effects of the procedure during practice on Monday, though he and the receivers continue to work on timing. Roethlisberger practiced in pads and was a full participant on Monday, but he did not warm up with the rugby ball he has used in previous year, instead tossing a regular football.
Roethlisberger said last week that he would be on a pitch count during training camp. To that end, during the special team’s period on Monday, while the other three quarterbacks — Mason Rudolph, Paxton Lynch and Devlin Hodges — threw under quarterback coach Matt Canada’s watch. Roethlisberger huddled at midfield with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner.
During practice, tight end Vance McDonald pulled down a contested deep ball along the sideline, away from safety Terrell Edmunds on a pass from Roethlisberger. Rookie first-round pick Chase Claypool, a potential red zone target, also made a leaping catch in the corner of the end zone on a pass from Roethlisberger.
Backs-on-backers was one of the highlights of the first day in pads on Monday, as it always is during workouts at St. Vincent College.
Linebacker T.J. Watt opened with a move on McDonald, while newly-acquired tight end Eric Ebron earned cheers for his physicality with rookie linebacker Alex Highsmith. Rookies Anthony McFarland, a running back, and Highsmith, took a disproportionate number of snaps, something head coach Mike Tomlin later said was by design.
Veteran Wendell Smallwood, one of eight running backs on the roster, struggled some in backs-on-backers, but showed some pop, getting through the hole on live runs.
Tomlin was particularly animated while watching the tight ends as they worked the blocking sled. After practice, Tomlin said he kept an eye on the position group because they have a couple new faces — including Ebron — and he’s watching to emphasize the importance of blocking at that position. The team’s general manger Kevin Colbert also watched during blocking drills.
Tomlin added that the reps during backs-on-backers were a platform for learning and that Monday was about new people getting adjusted to the intensity of the drill.
“I just want to see them acclimate to the environment,” Tomlin said. “It’s an NFL competition period. To those guys that are new to ball at this level, it’s a period of adjustment.”
Though it was the Steelers’ first day in full pads, the team featured tackling to the ground in only one 11-on-11 period, and only the running backs were taken to the ground. Watt made closing tackles in quick succession during the live 11-on-11 period, to loud claps and shouts of his name. The final 12 minutes of practice, the Steelers removed their helmets and held a glorified walkthrough.
Tomlin has repeatedly talked about creating an environment that mimics the unscripted and quick-changing nature of the game. He opened practice by having his players go from stretching, then individual work, followed by Seven Shots, backs-on-backers and then a full 11-on-11.
One of the challenges for the Steelers, without preseason games, will be finding their special teams stalwarts. Every rookie participated in the special teams periods on Monday.
NOTES: Right guard David DeCastro, wide receiver James Washington and defensive lineman Chris Wormley missed practice with unspecified injuries. DeCastro was dressed in black shorts, a shirt, socks and a hat, while walking with his position group. Washington did not participate in individual drills, and instead ran the perimeter of the field. Wormley participated in individual drills and spent the rest of the practice sidelined. Tomlin said all three had minor ailments, characterizing their injuries as day-to-day. Center Maurkice Pouncey was excused for personal reasons.
