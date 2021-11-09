PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said that he hates the stress of a fourth-quarter comeback.
Doesn’t seem like it. Roethlisberger is one of the best in NFL history at late-game heroics.
Roethlisberger did it again with the 50th game-winning drive and 38th fourth-quarter comeback of his illustrious 18-year career, as Chris Boswell hit a 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds left and the Steelers escaped with a 29-27 win during a “Monday Night Football” game played at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
“If you’ve done this long enough, you know that very few leads are safe,” Roethlisberger said. “Games are never over no matter how well, or how bad you’re playing. I think tonight was one of those nights. I hope we can all appreciate that you have to play 60 minutes — sometimes more — and you can’t let up.”
Pittsburgh held leads of 14-3, 20-6, 23-13 and 26-20 before Chicago provided its biggest threat.
The 23-13 lead turned into a one-point deficit, at 27-26, following a fumble by punt returner Ray-Ray McCloud and a 16-yard touchdown strike by Bears’ rookie quarterback Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney, which put Chicago in front.
Roethlisberger needed just 1:20 to calmly guide the Steelers 52 yards in seven plays for the winning score. A 22-yard slant to Diontae Johnson helped set up Boswell’s clinching kick, as the Steelers won their fourth straight, improving to 5-3 following a 1-3 start.
“I just felt like they gave me too much time,” Roethlisberger said. “I felt like we could go down and we got, in my opinion, one of the best kickers in the league,” Roethlisberger said. “I wasn’t thinking about a touchdown ... just thinking about getting us in field goal range.”
Steelers’ coach Mike Tomlin secured his 150th career victory, surpassing Hall of Famer Bill Cowher for second on the team’s all-time win list behind Chuck Noll. Cowher went 149-90-1 from 1992-2006. Tomlin is 150-81-1 since replacing Cowher in 2007. It was also Tomlin’s first win against Chicago since he was a secondary coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“I’m just appreciative of the standards that have been set by those that have come before me,” Tomlin said. “That standard is inspirational for us. I’m just thankful to be a part of this thing that is the Pittsburgh Steelers, and I work to do my job to uphold the standard.”
The Steelers upheld their job on “Monday Night Football.”
The Steelers are nearly unbeatable at home on Monday night. Pittsburgh is 28-5 at home since “Monday Night Football” began in 1970, including 20 consecutive victories. The Steelers’ last Monday night loss came on Oct. 14, 1991 against the New York Giants. Only four players on Pittsburgh’s active roster — Roethlisberger, Boswell, DT Cam Heyward, CB Joe Haden — were alive on that day.
Roethlisberger ended 21 of 30 for 205 yards with a pair of touchdowns, both to rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth Freiermuth has three touchdowns in four games and four scores in eight games. He’s the first Steelers’ rookie tight end with two touchdown catches since Heath Miller — who was in attendance on Monday — against Baltimore on Oct. 31, 2005.
Rookie running back Najee Harris rushed 22 times for 62 yards and found the end zone for the fifth straight game, while Boswell connected on three field goals, including two that were longer than 50 yards, into the open end at a perpetually windy Heinz Field. Boswell suffered a concussion last week on a botched fake field goal attempt, but he rebounded in a big way on Monday.
“We’re finding ways to win the game,” Roethlisberger said. “We’re playing well enough ... not great, but offensively speaking, we’re doing just enough right now.”
A 26-yard pass to Chase Claypool set up the Steelers’ first score. Harris, the NFL Rookie of the Month for October, scored his eighth touchdown in five games three plays later.
Later in the quarter, Cam Heyward came up with his second career interception, which set up the Steelers’ second score.
“I’ve been getting a lot of tips lately, and I just wanted to get a pick,” Heyward said. “We’ve been lacking in the turnover department and I figured I could help out.”
Harris converted a fourth-and-1, and later in the series Roethlisberger gave Pittsburgh a 14-0 lead. Roethlisberger, on third-and-goal, bought himself enough time to find an open Freiermuth for a 4-yard touchdown and a two-score advantage.
Cairo Santos kicked a pair of Chicago field goals on consecutive possessions – a 30-yarder to close the half and a 22-yarder to complete a 10-play, 89-yard series that started at the Bears’ 7-yard line.
But Roethlisberger and the offense had an immediate response. Roethlisberger launched a 42-yard pass to James Washington and Harris dove over the pile to convert a fourth-and-1. Roethlisberger capped the 9-play, 75-yard series with his second touchdown to Freiermuth, a 10-yarder in the corner of the end zone on third-and-8, making it a 20-6 game following a missed extra point.
Fields led the Bears to a touchdown, as Mooney’s 13-yard run made it a one-possession game, 20-13. But Boswell’s 54-yard field goal – set up by a 30-yard pass interference penalty – brought Pittsburgh’s lead back to 10 points, 23-13.
Then, the Bears began their rally. Caleb Johnson forced a McCloud fumble, which was recovered by Houston-Carson and returned 25 yards for the touchdown, pulling Chicago within three points, 23-20.
Chicago appeared to get a stop on Pittsburgh’s ensuing possession only to have LB Cassius Marsh — who spent training camp with the Steelers — flagged for taunting after sacking Roethlisberger on third down.
Marsh’s celebration appeared relatively innocuous, though the league has cracked down on an semblance of taunting this season.
“I saw the player, after he made a big play, run toward the bench area of the Pittsburgh Steelers and posture in such a way that I felt he was taunting them,” referee Tony Corrente said.
The call extended Pittsburgh’s drive and allowed the Steelers to take a 26-20 lead after Boswell’s 52-yard field goal with 2:52 remaining.
Fields put Chicago in front, 27-26, in 66 seconds. The rookie took Chicago 75 yards in 7 plays and his strike to Mooney appeared to have the Bears in position to pull of a stunner before Roethlisberger and Boswell came through for the Steelers.
“We made the necessary plays,” Tomlin said. “Ben took the offense down the field and we got the necessary field goal. We were able to close the game out and I’m thankful for that.”
NOTES: Freiermuth surpassed former Steelers’ TE Dennis Hughes for the most receptions by a rookie tight end through seven games in franchise history. … T.J. Watt reached 61 career sacks in just 69 games, fourth-fewest in NFL history. He leads the NFL in sacks since 2020 (26.5) and 2019 with 41. Watt also has 40 sacks in 36 career home games. Only Derrick Thomas (43.5) had more in his first 36 home games. Watt’s 61 sacks rank fifth in team history.
