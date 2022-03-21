The PIAA swimming and diving championships wrapped up at Bucknell University this weekend.
Ligonier Valley senior Nick Roddy finished second in the 2A diving competition.
He was welcomed back into Ligonier Saturday night via a parade complete with a police and fire escort through town to tlhe Diamond where he was greeted by members of the LV student body.
Derry Area’s freshman Jake Hauser also competed in the 2A diving and finished in 13th place.
In 3A competition, Greater Latrobe junior diver Hannah Polosky placed sixth, while swimmer Lauren Bell competed in the 50-yard freestyle, where she finished 18th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.