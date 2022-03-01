Ligonier Valley High School does not have a swimming pool. The swim team swims at the local YMCA. The YMCA does not have a diving board.
Nonetheless, Ligonier Valley senior diver, Nick Roddy, won the WPIAL gold after taking first place in the diving competition held at North Allegheny High School on Feb. 25. The impressive feat happened in Ligonier Valley’s second year back in the WPIAL.
Even more impressive is the fact that Roddy has only been diving for three years.
“I used to be a gymnast, and then my freshman year I joined swimming,” Roddy said. “While we were at districts, I saw a former teammate competing. I talked to her about diving, and she gave me her coach’s information.”
That coach was Trish Brownlee, who is Roddy’s coach today, and the influence who taught the gymnast how to use his talent on the diving board.
“It was something new that I hadn’t heard much about,” said Roddy. “As I was a former gymnast, I felt like I could be good at it, and I was always looking for something new to do.”
Roddy said the hardest part of diving competitively is the mental aspect.
“The mental frustration is challenging,” he said. “When you’re learning new dives and there’s something you keep screwing up, that you just can’t get quite right, is frustrating. Especially when you know you’re putting a lot of effort into it. It’s also very difficult doing new dives that are out of your comfort zone.”
The talented Ligonier Valley Ram doesn’t seem to show it, and his resume in the sport has been quite impressive. Competing against, and defeating, divers who have practiced for practically their entire lives, Roddy’s accomplishments include first place at this year’s Indiana Invitational and the WPIAL title.
“I would say the improvements I’ve made as not only a diver, but as a person are my greatest accomplishments,” Roddy said. “Diving has taught me a lot of things that are important to becoming stable, confident, and comfortable with myself. I practice with some of my best friends, diving has led to me meeting some of my best friends, and my coach is like my second mom.”
Well-known for staying on the sunny side of the street with his positive personality, Roddy said it’s important to remain humble and supportive and he seems to live that advice.
‘Being a diver, to me, means to be a hard-worker who is strong, driven, and resilient,” Roddy said. It’s evident he doesn’t take anything, but perhaps his diving, too seriously and has a strong sense of reality. He credits his family, friends, and especially his swim team for helping him on his path to success.
The reality that he was a WPIAL champion set in rather quickly after a week of practicing and preparing.
“I’m always super nervous, but I was actually kind of excited this time,” Roddy said of his championship competition. “I had made friends with most of the competitors there at the practice on Wednesday, so it was a good experience. I felt pretty good after all of the dives and was pretty good at moving on from the ones that weren’t the greatest.”
Feeling pretty special about winning a WPIAL title and getting to move on to the state diving competition, Roddy is humbled by his accomplishment.
“I couldn’t do it without the people around me,” he said. “It makes me feel really special.. like I accomplished something.”
Roddy will now compete at the PIAA diving championships on March 18. He said he can see himself being a swimming and diving coach himself some day. He has plans to attend college and hopes to participate on the dive team there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.