The Rockies (5-6) pulled away in the later innings for a 9-5 victory Sunday, June 4, over the Yankees (5-6) in Latrobe Little League baseball play.
The Rockies led 3-2 after the first inning of play before scoring two runs in the second and one in the third for a 6-2 advantage. The Yankees plated two runs in the top of the fourth inning to trim the deficit to two runs at 6-4. The Rockies restored order in the home half of the fifth inning, however, as the team scored three runs for a 9-4 lead. The Yankees could manage only one run in the sixth inning as the Rockies won the game, 9-5.
Luke Amenti and Mayson Perla had two singles each for the Rockies. They were complemented by teammates Noah Dominick, Braydon Rudy, Alex Theys and Josh Yockey, who had one single apiece in the game.
Mac Cravener and Nico Scalise had two singles apiece for the Yankees. Teammates Logan Boring, Hunter Myers and Connor Nixon also hit singles in the loss.
Perla was the winning pitcher for the Rockies as he struck out five batters and walked two. He was relieved by Theys, who fanned two and issued one base on balls.
Boring took the loss for the Yankees as he fanned four batters and issued two free passes. Ollie Bryer III also saw time on the hill for the Yankees.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
