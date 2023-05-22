The Rockies (4-4) notched a comeback victory Sunday, May 21, in Latrobe Little League action by plating a run in extra innings for a 7-6 win over the Phillies (5-4).

The Rockies staked an early 5-0 lead after the first inning of play before the team’s bats fell silent. Meanwhile, the Phillies chipped away at the lead, scoring one run in the third, two in the fourth, and one run each in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to pull ahead, 6-5.

