The Rockies (4-4) notched a comeback victory Sunday, May 21, in Latrobe Little League action by plating a run in extra innings for a 7-6 win over the Phillies (5-4).
The Rockies staked an early 5-0 lead after the first inning of play before the team’s bats fell silent. Meanwhile, the Phillies chipped away at the lead, scoring one run in the third, two in the fourth, and one run each in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to pull ahead, 6-5.
The Rockies found new life, however, as they plated one run in the home half of the seventh and final inning of regulation to tie the score and force extra innings. After holding the Phillies scoreless in the top of the eighth inning, the Rockies scored the win with one run in the home half of the inning for a 7-6 win.
Josh Yockey had two singles for the Rockies. Teammates Luke Ament, Noah Dominic and Mayson Perla also had singles. The Phillies were led at the plate by Cooper Petrosky, who scored a double and a single. Teammates Blaze Carroll and Owen Schober had two singles each, and Landon Smith tallied one single.
Ament was on the mound for the victorious Rockies. He struck out four batters and walked two. He was relieved by Perla, who also fanned four and issued two free passes. Carroll was on the losing side of the hill for the Phillies as he struck out two and walked four. He was relieved by Schober, who was masterful on the mound as he struck out eight batters.
The Phillies (5-3) held off a late comeback attempt Friday, May 19, as the team toppled the Cardinals (3-5) by a score of 8-5 in Latrobe Little League action.
The Phillies broke out of the gate with an early 2-0 lead before the Cardinals took a one-run advantage with one run in the second and two more in the top of the third. The Phillies bounced back, scoring three runs in the bottom of the third, one run in the fourth and two more in the fifth for a five-run lead at 8-3. The Cardinals closed out the game with a two-run sixth inning but were unable to close the gap any further in the 8-5 defeat.
Chase Burket led the Phillies at the plate with two doubles and one single. He was complemented by teammate Owen Schober, who had one double and one single, Izeyah Weightman, who tallied two singles, and Blaze Carroll, who also singled in the win. Will Hebenthal had a double for the Cardinals. Teammates William Benning, Mason Fernell and Anthony Rosebosky all contributed singles.
Landon Smith started the game for the Phillies as he struck out three batters. He was relieved by Burket, who struck out five and walked six. Carroll closed out the game for the victors. Mason Munchinski started the game for the Cardinals as he struck out three batters and issued one free pass. He was relieved by Palmer Chimino, who fanned four and struck out one. Logan McClain closed out the game for the Cardinals as he issued one walk.
