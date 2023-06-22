The Rockies (5-13) scored in every inning Tuesday, June 20, as the team earned a 17-2 win over the Cardinals (3-15) in Latrobe Little League baseball action.
The Rockies held a 1-0 lead after the first inning before the Cardinals tied the game with one run in the second. The Rockies quickly countered with two runs in the bottom of the second, then six runs in the third to take a 9-1 advantage. The Cardinals plated one run in the top of the fourth inning, but the Rockies followed that up with another half dozen runs in the home half of the frame and two more in the fifth for a 17-2 win.
Luke Ament led the Rockies at the plate with four singles, followed by teammate Jaxson Nave, who singled three times. Jaxson Gibson, Amaryon Meter, Mayson Perla, Tony Perla, Kolten Rust, Alex Theys, Josh Yockey and Brendon Zufall each hit one single for the Rockies.
The Cardinals were powered at the plate by one single apiece from Will Benning, Mason Fernell, Gavin Jamieson, Anthony Rosebosky and Mason Sutton.
Yockey was credited with the win on the mound as he walked two batters in the game. Mayson Perla saw time on the hill as he struck out a pair and issued one base on balls. Ament also pitched in the game, and teammate Tony Perla struck out one batter during his mound appearance.
Will Hebenthal took the loss for the Cardinals as he struck out one batter and walked a pair. Jamieson struck out one batter and issued three free passes in his mound appearance. Xander Pry also pitched in the game, and teammate Mason Munchinski issued one base on balls during his time on the hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.