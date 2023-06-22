The Rockies (5-13) scored in every inning Tuesday, June 20, as the team earned a 17-2 win over the Cardinals (3-15) in Latrobe Little League baseball action.

The Rockies held a 1-0 lead after the first inning before the Cardinals tied the game with one run in the second. The Rockies quickly countered with two runs in the bottom of the second, then six runs in the third to take a 9-1 advantage. The Cardinals plated one run in the top of the fourth inning, but the Rockies followed that up with another half dozen runs in the home half of the frame and two more in the fifth for a 17-2 win.

