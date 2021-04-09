Greater Latrobe’s Dom Robinson is headed to the WPIAL tournament.
Robinson qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament during the third-place consolation match of the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Tournament, which took place Thursday at Franklin Regional High School.
Robinson defeated Penn-Trafford’s Brian Lee, 6-2, in the first set before a default in the second.
Robinson reached the semifinals during Wednesday’s first day of the Section 1-AAA Singles Tournament. Greater Latrobe’s August Lawrence also competed on Wednesday.
Robinson blanked Justin Novotney of Hempfield Area in the first round, and did the same in the quarterfinals, cruising to victory against Norwin’s Luke Snyder. But Nate English, of Albert Gallatin, topped Robinson, 6-2, 6-3, during the semifinals, bumping the Greater Latrobe standout to the third-place consolation match.
Anup Nadesan, of Franklin Regional beat English in straight games, 6-0, 6-0, to win the Section 1-AAA championship on Thursday.
In 2019, Robinson advanced to the championship match of the Section 1-AAA Singles Tournament where he fell in straight games to Nadesan. Robinson lost in the opening round of the 2019 WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament against Naman Dua, of Shady Side Academy.
This year’s WPIAL Class 3A Singles Tournament is scheduled to take place next Tuesday and Wednesday. The Section 1-AAA Doubles Tournament is scheduled for April 20-21.
